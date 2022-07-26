‘Virgin River’: Fans Have Theories About the Father of Charmaine’s Twins

Virgin River is one of the most enticing shows on Netflix. The series follows the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). The couple’s relationship has certainly had its ups and downs.

When we first met Jack, he was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who is currently pregnant with twins. In the past few seasons, Jack has been trying to figure out how to co-parent peacefully with Charmaine while maintaining his relationship with Mel. Now, Charmaine has revealed that Jack is not the father of her twins.

Charmaine revealed that Jack is not the father of her twins on ‘Virgin River’

Fans were stunned at the end of Virgin River Season 4 when Charmaine revealed to Jack and Mel that Jack is not the father of her unborn twins. Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney had hinted at an explosive revelation from the hairstylist.

“Charmaine is such a wonderfully complex and relatable character,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone has loved somebody that didn’t love them back. She’s always going to be in love with [Jack], but she’s doing her damnedest to move forward. And then, she got a husband. We have a pretty big bombshell for her coming in the following season; if we have a season 4, that’s going to blow everybody away.”

Fans have theories about the father of Charmaine’s twins

Many theories are swirling around about who might be the true father of Charmaine’s twins. Some fans believe it’s Todd (Patrick Sabongui), Charmaine’s new emotionally abusive husband. However, we don’t think that’s the case. After all, he and Charmaine only met at the tail end of season 2 when she was already pregnant. Other fans believe the babies’ father could be Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini).

If you recall, when Jack told Mike about Charmaine’s pregnancy in season 1, he looked stricken. He looked nearly as shocked as Jack did when he found out. Other fans even believe that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) could be the father of three kiddos. After all, in Robyn Carr’s novels, the father of the babies was an acquaintance of Jack’s.

However, we think the most likely explanation is that Charmaine got IVF in an attempt to get Jack to remain in a relationship with her. A Redditor explained via Express,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

Charmaine could be absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Now that Charmaine has revealed the truth to Jack, we think this will likely be the end of her storyline. While the series has begun filming for season 5, fans don’t believe we will see any more of Charmaine.

Hammersley shared a selfie on her Instagram page, captioning it, “New series.” One fan asked, “So does that mean you’re not returning for VR season 5 that starts filming next week?” Another added, “Congratulations! No more Virgin River?” Hammersley did not respond to any of the comments.

However, we highly doubt she’s going to be able to film two different shows at once. Still, we hope to find out the truth about her twins’ parentage.

