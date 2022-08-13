‘Virgin River’: Fans Will Learn a Lot More About Preacher in Season 5

Netflix‘s Virgin River mostly focuses on the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Still, Jack’s best friend, John “Preacher” Middleton (Colin Lawrence), is also a central character in the series. In the first two seasons of the series, Preacher fell for Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig), a single mom trying to keep her son, Christopher (Chase Petriw), safe.

Now, Preacher seems ready to move on. In season 5, we are also slated to learn a lot more about the character.

Colin Lawrence as Preacher in ‘Virgin River’| Netflix

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?

Preacher has a new love interest on ‘Virgin River’

In Virgin River Season 4, fans begin to see Preacher form a connection with a new woman named Julia (Lucia Walters). However, their romance didn’t flourish because of Preacher’s connection and loose ends with Paige and her son Christopher.

Now that the chef has put that all behind him, now is the time for the character to stretch and expand.

S5 in the works already ! So we have a new show runner ?. I take it as good news ?! 36 hours before S4 drops, almost there ? #virginriver pic.twitter.com/jTemCjy7Jb — Isa (@AlexBFan50) July 18, 2022

Fans will learn a lot more about Preacher’s backstory in season 5

Though we know Preacher is a standup guy who would do anything for his loved ones, there is so much we don’t know about him. As one of the most mysterious but seemingly put-together characters on Virgin River, that is all slated to change for season 5.

“I love his character so much, because he’s so unique to television,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line. “You don’t see a lot of men with such a sense of honor and purpose and truth. That definitely finds his way into his relationships. How Paige and Christopher fit into in his life will be addressed in Season 5. Then he also has Julia, who’s kind of waiting in the wings. He has a lot of ladies that are waiting for him to see which way he’s going to go. We’re also going deeper into his non-romantic life. We don’t know a lot about him. We’d love to see him interact with other characters he hasn’t yet.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is currently filming

Though we might get a new season of Virgin River until 2023, the cast and crew are already hard at work making new episodes. Filming is currently underway, and according to What’s On Netflix, filming will conclude around November 2022, just before the holiday season.

We’ve also got a new showrunner this season. Smith took over for Sue Tenney, who ran the show for the first four seasons. “Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith told TV Line. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into season 5 and beyond. There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go. I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained