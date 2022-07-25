‘Virgin River’: Some Fans Think Jack Is ‘Full of Toxic Masculinity’

Virgin River revolves around a love story. But some fans feel like Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) is being toxic in season 4.

Jack Sheridan struggles on ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

Season 4 picks up with Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley), still pregnant with Jack’s twins and in a new relationship. Jack also has been focused on Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) being pregnant and not knowing the paternity of that baby.

Jack starts not wanting to know the paternity while Mel does. The business owner drinks more when reminded of his time at war and in uncomfortable situations.

Mel proposes he gets therapy to handle his emotions better. Fans are also weighing in on how Jack’s been handling these situations.

Some ‘Virgin River’ fans believe Jack is toxic

Although Jack is the main love interest in Virgin River, there are some fans who aren’t falling for him. One Reddit fan explained why in a thread.

“I’ve really tried to see him as a good person as I get the impression that’s what the show wants me to do,” read part of the thread. “But he’s just so…. full of toxic masculinity. And I’m not referring to the whole Jack/Charmaine/Mel love triangle story in the beginning, because I actually thought that was very realistic and relatable (love and relationships are complicated and multidimensional and it’s hard to judge which person in this storyline acted right or wrong, if that’s even possible).”

“For me it’s all of his repressed emotions, the constant showcasing of ‘manlyness’ (sic) like not wanting to talk about his emotions/trauma, suffering in silence and then eventually acting out in a destructive way,” the writer continued. “Also the controlling and patronising (sic) of basically all of the women in his life annoy the sh*t out of me. In addition to that he’s so keen on being honorable and doing the right thing and being strong for all the people around him who ‚so desperately need him’.”

Fans shared their reactions in the comments. “He’s too emotionally stunted and indecisive for someone as great as Mel,” one person claimed. “She deserves better than him, especially after all the trauma she’s been through.”

“I like Jack but it’s hypocritical of him to say that if Mark was the father it would change how he would feel about the baby when he’s expecting twins from another woman,” another fan added.

“He’s too unavailable emotionally, that’s why I don’t think the things that happened in Season 4 are enough for him to finally be in a good place,” someone else commented. “He’s clearly a high functioning alcoholic, that doesn’t go away with 2 therapy sessions.”

Jack has a lot of work to do, and fans are noticing. They’ll have to keep watching to see if anything changes.

