‘Virgin River’: The Father of Charmaine’s Twins Is Definitely Someone We Know

Virgin River is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The drama series follows the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). The couple’s romantic relationship certainly has its complications.

Initally, Jack was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who is currently pregnant with twins. Now, Charmaine has revealed that Jack is not the father of her twins. It turns out that the father is actually someone we know.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Charmaine tricked Jack into thinking he was the father of her twins on ‘Virgin River’

In the Virgin River Season 1, Charmaine told Jack that she was pregnant, throwing a wrench in his plans to pursue Mel. As Charmaine’s challenging pregnancy moved forward, the duo found out that they were expecting twins. Since then, Jack has been trying to navigate a positive co-parenting relationship with Charmaine, despite the crushing interference from her new husband.

Therefore, during the season 4 finale, when Charmaine revealed that she had lied and that the twins aren’t actually Jack’s, the former Marine, Mel and the audience were left stunned.

Thankfully, we will learn the truth about Charmaine’s child’s father when season 5 debuts. “In season 5, it’s such a great mystery,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Entertainment Weekly.

The audience has already met the father of Charmaine’s twins

In the books, we know that Charmaine is pregnant by a random accquantaice of Jack. However, the show is going to shake the table a bit more. In fact, it turns out that the audience has already met the father of the babies.

“Initially it was, Oh, it’s just some guy she had a one-night stand with,'” Breckenridge revealed to Glamour. “But then we changed directions again—so yeah, I know who it is.” There have been theories swirling that the babies could be either Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) or Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini).

Either way, Jack is going to be dealing with a lot of emotions following this revelation. “I mean, you could tell Charmaine was very upset, very remorseful at the end of season four,” Breckenridge says. I’m pretty sure that Jack is fairly pissed off. So we’ll see where that leaves the three of them this year. I think he’s going to have a real hard time forgiving her, rightfully so.”

Some ‘Virgin River’ fans believe Charmaine went through IVF to become pregnant

While Breckenridge claims to know who the father of the babies are, some fans are convinced that the hairstylist went through a round of IVF to convince her babies.

A Redditor explained via Express,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

