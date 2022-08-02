‘Virgin River’: Hope Will Go Through a Major Transformation in Season 5

Virgin River will likely return to Netflix for season 5 in summer 2023. As we know, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her now-fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are expecting their first child together. Jack’s ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has revealed that the twins she is carrying are not actually Jack’s children.

Moreover, Hope (Annette O’Toole), the town’s mayor, has returned and is trying to get back on her feet following a near-fatal car accident. Now, fans can expect Hope to go through a major transformation in season 5.

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea of in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Hope’s storyline in ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 was compelling

After being noticeably absent from Virgin River Season 3 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hope made her return, and she is a much more interesting character than before. As we know, following a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car accident, Hope was trying to find a way back to herself for much of season 4.

Though she found some solace in Doc (Tim Matheson), she found an unlikely ally elsewhere. Muriel (Teryl Rothery), who has often been Hope’s adversary, was the one she confided in and understood her the most amid her recovery.

“But the more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope,” former Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney told Entertainment Weekly. “It starts as very antagonistic. [But] in the slow burn category, you’ll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship. [It’s] fun taking enemies and making them friendly.”

Hope will go through a major transformation in season 5

Now that Hope is further along in her recovery, she is set to go through yet another transformation in season 5. “I would like to see her — and I believe this is going to happen — be more of a mayor, be more involved in her work,” O’Toole told The List. “We see her walking around, showing up, and she can go anywhere.”

Considering our current political climate, O’Toole says she hopes that Hope will be more involved. “I would like to see what she does. What is that like? On a local level, that political scene, especially in our country right now [with] what’s going on, we have to start. The mayor, the legislators, the town council meeting — those things are hugely important, and that’s where we have to focus a lot of our political energy. That’s where she is. We have a good opportunity to go into that with Hope. That’s my main hope.”

‘Virgin River’ fans have mixed feelings about Hope

Still, as much as fans were happy to see Hope on the mend in Virgin River, the character does draw some mixed reactions from fans of the series. No matter how well-meaning, the character is often meddlesome, nosey, and rude.

Fans will recall in season 1 when Jack had to distance himself from her because she refused to respect boundaries.

Hopefully, she will have some new focuses in season 5.

