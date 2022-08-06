‘Virgin River’: Jack’s Romantic Past May Come Back to Haunt Him in Season 5

Virgin River is a fan favorite on Netflix. The drama series is based on romantic books by author Robyn Carr. The show focuses on the relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a nurse and a retired Marine turned bar-owner. Fans have watched Mel and Jack confront their past for the past four seasons while trying to build a future together.

However, now that they are finally on the same page, season 5 of Virgin River could bring back someone from Jack’s romantic past.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will see some major changes

As Virgin River enters its fifth season, there will be a few changes. Though the core cast remains intact, Sue Tenney, who served as the showrunner for the first four seasons, has moved on to other projects. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to take her place.

“Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith told TV Line. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into season 5 and beyond. There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go. I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

Jack’s romantic past could come back to haunt him in season 5

Mel and Jack finally seem to be in a really good place. They are engaged and expecting a little girl. However, Jack’s past might shake things up for the couple in season 5 — specifically his ex-wife, Mandy. “There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” Smith told Glamour. “I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

Since Jack hasn’t been open when talking about his former marriage, there may be some unresolved issues. This won’t bode well for him or Mel, especially since he is also dealing with Charmaine’s bombshell revelation.

We will learn who fathered Charmaine’s unborn twins in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Speaking of Charmaine, fans were absolutely stunned in the season 4 finale when she revealed to a shocked Mel and Jack that the unborn twins she was carrying aren’t actually Jack’s. Fans have long since speculated that the hair stylist underwent a round of IVF to conceive the babies. However, it turns out the father of the children is someone we’ve met.

“I was told who it was supposed to be in the writer’s minds, but I haven’t seen it written. One thing I know around here is you can’t count your chickens until they’re hatched in terms of plot lines,” Henderson told Glamour. “Because there’s this sense that it could be who you think, but then what’s the more shocking choice? I don’t know where they’ve landed on that, but the one I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy.”

