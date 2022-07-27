‘Virgin River’: Klonopin Explained

A lot happened this season on Netflix’s hit drama Virgin River. After some major bumps in the road, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are in a very good place in their relationship. However, some other characters on the TV show aren’t faring as well.

Jack’s ex-girlfriend, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), has revealed that she’s been hiding a terrible secret. Jack is not the father of her unborn twins, though that’s what she led him to believe. Finally, Denny (Kai Bradbury), Doc’s (Tim Matheson) grandson, comes to town, hiding a significant secret.

Fans have been determined to learn more about Denny’s medication, Klonopin. Here’s what we learned.

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Kai Bradbury as Denny ‘Virgin River ‘ | Netflix

Inside the ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 finale

A lot happened in season 4 of Virgin River. After much anticipation, it was revealed that Jack had fathered Mel’s baby. We also learned that the duo is expecting a little girl. Shockingly, it was revealed that Jack is not the father of Charmaine’s unborn twins.

It turns out that Vince (Steve Bacic) shot Jack. However, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) has eliminated him for good, securing safety and freedom for Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Nick’s sister, Melissa Montgomery (Barbara Pollard), has arrived in Virgin River and seems incredibly sketchy.

Finally, Doc’s grandson, Denny (Kai Bradbury), revealed that he has Huntington’s disease, which is why he can’t see a future with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale).

Here’s everything we know about Klonopin in ‘Virgin River’

When Lizzie confronts Denny about the prescription she found in his belongings, he reveals that he’s taking it for his anxiety. This does check out. According to WebMD, Klonopin is a brand of clonazepam. It’s a medication that calms the brain and nerves to help prevent seizures and panic disorders.

However, we later learn that he is using the medication to ease muscle tremors, rigidity, and anxiety — all of which are Huntington’s disease symptoms.

As we discovered at the end of season 4, Denny did not want to get close to Lizzie because of his illness, which is another reason he donated his inheritance to Doc’s clinic.

Inside the ‘Virgin River’ timeline

If Denny does reveal his illness to Doc, he may stick around Virgin River. After all, time moves very slowly in the small town. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Since there will likely only be a small time jump between seasons 4 and 5, hopefully, Denny will open up to Doc, and they can at least form a tighter bond before Denny gets even sicker.

