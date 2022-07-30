‘Virgin River’: There Will Be a Major Shakeup in Season 5

Virgin River is one of the most beloved shows on Netflix. The show is based on the romantic book series by Robyn Carr. The series focuses on the relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Virgin River has been a fan favorite since it first debuted in 2019.

As the show gears up for season 5, Virgin River is getting a major shakeup behind the scenes.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan looks at Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in ‘Virgin River’. | NETFLIX (c) 2020

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be quite juicy

Amid Charmaine’s revelation about the paternity of her unborn twins, we can only imagine how shocking the fifth season of the series will be. Henderson says he even knows the identity of the babies’ father. “I was told who it was supposed to be in the writer’s minds, but I haven’t seen it written. One thing I know around here is you can’t count your chickens until they’re hatched in terms of plot lines,” he told Glamour. “Because there’s this sense that it could be who you think, but then what’s the more shocking choice? I don’t know where they’ve landed on that, but the one I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy.”

There will be a major shakeup in season 5

There will be a major shakeup in Virgin River Season 5. After four seasons, showrunner Sue Tenney is leaving the Netflix drama. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to take over the show. “Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith told TV Line. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into season 5 and beyond. There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go. I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

It looks like a new showrunner isn’t the only change that fans should expect.

‘Virgin River’ is getting a new villain in season 5

In addition to a brand new showrunner, Virgin River will also be centering a new villain for season 5. We saw glimpses of her already in the fourth season. Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard), the sister of town favorite Nick (Keith MacKechnie), and sister-in-law, Jo Ellen (Gwynyth Walsh), is up to no good.

She is somehow connected to drug kingpin Calvin (David Cubitt), and we know that she posted Brady’s bail (Ben Hollingsworth) anonymously. Now she’s going to seemingly interfere with Nick and Jack’s glamping business.

“Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line. “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

