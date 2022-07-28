‘Virgin River’: There Could Be a Major Time Jump in Season 5

Based on the beloved book series by Robyn Carr, Virgin River is one of the most beloved shows on Netflix. The series focuses on the romantic relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). So far, things in Virgin River have moved quite slowly.

However, since the series is already greenlit for season 5, Virgin River fans are hoping for a major time jump.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Time moves slowly on ‘Virgin River’

Fans have long been exasperated by the length of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy. She’s been pregnant since season 1, but she only began showing in season 4. Breckenridge broke down how time moves in Virgin River.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

There could be a major time jump between seasons 4 and 5

Though there are typically only one or two weeks of a time jump between seasons, there could be a major time jump between season 4 and season 5. Now that Mel is pregnant, fans won’t enjoy waiting another five seasons before she delivers her baby. Moreover, we hope to see Mel and Jack’s relationship progress.

It will also be nice to see Charmaine with her twin babies in a good and truthful place.

Here’s what we know about ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Filming for Virgin River Season 5 is currently underway in Vancouver. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. The season will take roughly five months to film and end around November 30th, 2022. This means we will likely see season 5 in July 2023.

So far, there have been a few clues about what we will see next. A new villain has joined the cast. Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard), the sister of Nick (Keith MacKechnie), is probably going to cause a bit of chaos and confusion. “Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line. “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

Also, now that Charmaine has revealed Jack is not the father of her unborn twins, we likely have seen the last of her. Hammersley posted a selfie on her Instagram page, captioning it, “New series,” which means she is not currently filming Virgin River.

