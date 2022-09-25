‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Has Been Dropping Hints About Season 5 on Instagram

Netflix‘s Virgin River has become an obsession among fans. Based on the romantic book series written by Robyn Carr. Virgin River follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who moves to the small town, and falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River Season 5 is currently filming and Henderson is using his Instagram to give fans clues about what’s next.

The ‘Virgin River’ Universe will grow and expand in Season 5

The cast and crew of Virgin River are currently in Vancouver shooting season 5. Thus far, we know that Jack will be dealing with the fallout of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) lie over the twins’ paternity. Also, Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard) will cause a ton of problems.

Netflix’s Head of Drama Jinny Howe told fans that the series will continue to expand in different ways. “Season 5 is going to continue to stay true to what fans have loved about the show from the beginning; it feels like a community that we all belong to and that we’re all a part of; it’s very comforting, it gives you hope, and I think all of that is stuff that people can’t get enough of these days,” she told Deadline. “I think what’s going to be interesting is to see this universe continue to grow and expand and to see new characters, other characters return. A lot of that was set up in the Season 4 finale, but it’s going to be really exciting to see all of that come to a head in Season 5. And some of the soap that’s going to come out of these new complex tensions and triangles.”

Martin Henderson has been dropping hints about Season 5 on Instagram

Though much of the storyline is under wraps, Henderson has been dropping many hints and clues on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a photo of himself and Ben Hollingsworth who portrays Dan Brady in the series on Instagram.

The former Marines used to be close, but after Brady began working with drug dealer Calvin (David Culbert) the pair fell out. To further complicate things, Brady was accused of shooting Jack and he’s also dating Jack’s sister, Brie (Zibby Allen).

From the looks of Henderson’s Instagram, reconciliation could be on the way. The photo showcases the men standing in the woods. Henderson captioned the photo saying, “What on earth would these two be up to? Big day shooting in the Canadian woods #virginriver #jacksheridan #badboybrady.” Rich Keith, a writer on the show commented, “You guys crushed It yesterday.” Another writer, Erin Cardillo, said, “Up to no good! (But also you were both very good and the things you were up to that we can’t talk about:)”

We’ll have to wait until 2023 to see what happens.

The ‘Virgin River’ timeline won’t speed up anytime soon

Since Season 1, fans have commented on Virgin River’s bizarre timeline. After all, Jack’s ex-girlfriend Charmaine has been pregnant with twins since Season 1, but she only began showing in Season 4. Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Breckenridge got candid about exactly how much time has passed in the Virgin River Universe since Mel moved to the small town.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months. It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Though fans had been hoping for some kind of time jump, especially since Mel is now pregnant, new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is hesitant to speed things up right away.

“Part of the challenge of the show is having so many cliffhangers, which are so effective in watching the show and having it feel like one long story,” he told Glamour. “With that said, it automatically compresses your timeline because you’re picking up directly into the next episode, so it does make it a challenge. I don’t want to stay so restrictive in the timeline … I want to expand it, but I also don’t feel like I want to speed things up and jump ahead, either.”

