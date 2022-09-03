‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Was Happy Season 4 Ended Right Where It Did

Virgin River is no stranger to cliffhangers. However, Season 4 ended with an absolute bombshell. Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) ran to help Jack’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), amid her emotional breakdown about her new husband’s potential infidelity.

Jack and Mel were stunned when Charmaine revealed that the twins she is carrying aren’t actually Jack’s. Henderson has now said he’s glad season 4 ended right there before Jack’s reaction was revealed.

Virgin River. Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Jack was originally supposed to be the father of Charmaine’s twins on ‘Virgin River’

Following their breakup, Jack was stunned when he learned that Charmaine was pregnant. Charmaine was still reeling from their breakup, while the former Marine had hoped to strike a romance up with Mel. Though things had been rocky between Charmaine and Jack, the pair had a decent flow going in season 4. The Virgin River writers originally event wanted to make it clear that Jack was the father of the twins.

However, Breckenridge and several other actors weren’t so keen on that idea. “I was also like, ‘I think Charmaine having [Jack’s] kids is absolutely bananas as well,’” the actor told Glamour. “I got my wishes at the end of the season because that wasn’t really the plan for a minute. I think they were planning to have them go the other direction. I was like, ‘You’re all insane!’”

Now that Charmaine has revealed that Jack is not the father of her twins, the fallout will be severe.

Martin Henderson was happy ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 ended where it did

Virgin River fans give Charmaine a hard time, and though she certainly didn’t make things easy for Jack and Mel, some of her anguish was warranted. However, when she revealed she’d been lying to Jack about the paternity of the twins, all of the goodwill she’d garnered crumbled.

In fact, Henderson said that he was glad season 4 ended when it did, just as Charmaine spilled her secret about the twins.

“I was just really glad the scene ended right there, and you didn’t actually hear Jack’s response because it would have just been, ‘Beep, beep, beep, beep, beep, beep,'” he told Pay or Wait. “You couldn’t have aired anything that would have come out of that man’s mouth at that point.”

Since season 5 is expected to pick up exactly where season 4 ended, we’re probably still going to get some of that reaction in the future.

The fallout between Jack and Charmaine will be intense

Since Jack has worked to be patient with Charmaine, especially following the antics that she pulled with her husband Todd (Patrick Sabongui), we think the fallout between them is going to be severe. Obviously, Charmaine needs to remain as calm as possible, but we doubt Jack will hold back his feelings.

“I mean, you could tell Charmaine was very upset, very remorseful at the end of season four,” Breckenridge explained to Glamour. “I’m pretty sure that Jack is fairly pissed off. So we’ll see where that leaves the three of them this year. I think he’s going to have a real hard time forgiving her, rightfully so.”

We will find out when Virgin River Season 5 debuts in 2023.

