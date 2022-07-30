‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Knows Who the Father of Charmaine’s Babies Is

Virgin River Season 4 ended with an absolute banger of a cliffhanger. This season answered a ton of questions. We now know that Jack (Martin Henderson) is the biological father of Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) unborn baby girl. We also know who shot Jack, that Hope (Annette O’Toole) survived her car accident, and we’ve uncovered Denny’s (Kai Bradbury) secret. However, just as the season was ending, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropped a major bomb.

She revealed that the twins she is pregnant with are not Jack’s children. However, Henderson says he knows who he is.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Charmaine revealed that Jack is not the father of her unborn twins in ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

In the season 4 finale of Virgin River, Jack received a concerning call from a distressed Charmaine. Knowing that she was five months pregnant, he and Mel rushed to her home to find her in absolute disarray. Charmaine had become convinced that her new husband, Todd (Patrick Sabongui), was cheating on her.

Amid her emotional breakdown, she also revealed that Jack was not the father of her twins. The season ended with a stunned Jack trying to take in this information.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained

Martin Henderson knows who the father of Charmaine’s babies is

Now, Henderson has revealed that he’s been told who the father of Charmaine’s babies is. “I was told who it was supposed to be in the writer’s minds, but I haven’t seen it written. One thing I know around here is you can’t count your chickens until they’re hatched in terms of plot lines,” he told Glamour. “Because there’s this sense that it could be who you think, but then what’s the more shocking choice? I don’t know where they’ve landed on that, but the one I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy.”

For some time, there have been rumors about the paternity of Charmaine’s twins. In fact, fans believe that either Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) or Mike (Marco Grazzini) could be the real father. In Robyn Carr’s Virgin River book series, the father is an acquaintance of Jack’s, and those two seem the most likely options.

Fans believe that Charmaine may have gone through IVF

While both Brady and Mike could end up being the father of Charmaine’s unborn children, other fans believe that the hairstylist went through a round of IVF to become pregnant. They theorize that she went through this as Jack started connecting more with Mel in an attempt to hold on to her relationship with him.

A Redditor explained via Express,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

We’ll find out when Virgin River Season 5 debuts next year.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?