‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet

Netflix‘s Virgin River has fans in a chokehold. The drama series centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to the small town from Los Angeles to heal from her past. The nurse falls in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River Season 5 is filming, and Henderson has promised fans it’s the best one yet.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is currently filming in Vancouver

Virgin River Season 4 has only been airing on Netflix for a couple of weeks. However, the cast and crew are already back in Vancouver filming season 5. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. Apparently, the season will take about five months to film and end around November 30th, 2022.

Martin Henderson says season 5 is the best one yet

Season 4 ended with a series of shockers. Mel and Jack are engaged and expecting a baby girl, Jack has unknowingly gone into business with a criminal, and Charmaine (Lauren Harmmersely) has revealed that Jack is not the father of her unborn twins.

Season 5 will address all these topics and more. In fact, Henderson says it’s the best season yet. “Season five’s great, by the way. It’s the best season yet. I’m amazing in it,” he told Glamour.

Henderson explained that he’s read the first four episodes of the season, so we believe him.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be a major revamp for the series

Season 5 will be a turning point in the beloved television drama. In addition to answering some of our burning questions, it’s also being helmed by a new showrunner. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is taking over for Sue Tenney, who had been with the show since its inception.

“Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith told TV Line. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into season 5 and beyond. There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go. I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

We’re going to see if we notice any major differences.

