‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Teases ‘New Beginnings’ for Season 5

Netflix‘s Virgin River Season 5 is currently filming in Vancouver. The beloved drama series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who moves to the small town and falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

The couple has been through a lot in their short time together, but in Season 5, fans can expect new beginnings.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

A massive shift happens in the middle of ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Though Jack and Mel are currently in a solid place, a new baby, some new business dealings, and everything in between will make it a whirlwind for the newly engaged couple in Virgin River Season 5. Moreover, a massive shift is expected in the middle of the season. “There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way, and it’s a kind of timely topic that’s happening in our country, and I’m really glad that they’re going there,” Annette O’Toole who portrays Hope McCrea told Hello! Magazine. She added,

I don’t think we’ve ever done anything like this. It’s an important issue and I’m glad that we’re getting into things like that on the show. I don’t know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together.

Martin Henderson teases ‘new beginnings’ for Season 5

Though Virgin River is headed into its fifth season, it will be a new beginning for the characters in many ways. “The baby stuff gets really interesting,” Henderson told Glamour. “Obviously, I’m speaking without having read any of those actual scripts. A lot of stuff gets wrapped up, and then there’s a whole bunch of new beginnings and new storylines. I can’t give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 picks up right after Season 4

Typically, there is a few weeks’ time jump between Virgin River seasons. However, because Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) just told Jack the twin boys she’s carrying aren’t his, the new season will open right where season 4 left off.

Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is taking over for Sue Tenney as showrunner. He said that it was important that the new season opens the very next day. “[Virgin River] picks up right after season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five,” he told TV Line.

Still, considering the slow-moving timeline of the show, a time jump will undoubtedly be needed soon.

