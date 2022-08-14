‘Virgin River’: Mel and Jack’s Relationship Is Finally on Solid Ground

Virgin River is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The drama series is based on romantic books by author Robyn Carr. The show centers on the relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a nurse and a retired Marine turned bar-owner.

Fans have watched Mel and Jack try to build a future together for the past several seasons, and now, their relationship is finally on solid ground. But for how long?

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

We won’t see Mel and Jack’s wedding in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Since Jack’s initial proposal in season 3, and now amid his full-fledged proposal in season 4, fans have been anticipating Mel and Jack’s wedding.

However, don’t expect it to happen in season 5. “Mel and Jack are such an epic couple that you really want to savor things as much as you can,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line. “We don’t want things to ever feel like they’re stalled, but we also want to enjoy [their engagement] while we can. So we’re moving at that pace with all of the things they have ahead of them, anticipating [a wedding] down the road.”

Jack and Mel’s relationship is finally on solid ground

Though a season 5 wedding with Mel and Jack is unlikely, their relationship is still in a much better place than in the past. “I don’t think there was true doubt about the relationship, but there was definitely some questions and bumps that was making their union kind of rocky,” Henderson told Glamour. “Hopefully, that big proposal put an end to that.”

While Mel and Jack are in a good place, Jack’s feelings toward Charmaine are something else entirely. “I mean, you could tell Charmaine was very upset, very remorseful at the end of season four,” Breckenridge explained to Glamour. “I’m pretty sure that Jack is fairly pissed off. So we’ll see where that leaves the three of them this year. I think he’s going to have a real hard time forgiving her, rightfully so.”

What makes #VirginRiver so special?



"The emotions are quite complex and I think that allows people to relate to the characters. The show is unapologetically open about emotion." @martinhenderson pic.twitter.com/Z7kS88HnJt — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 28, 2022

Jack’s romantic past may come back to haunt him in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Though Jack and Mel are in a really good place, outside factors could still threaten their happiness. In Season 5, they will be dealing with the fallout of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) paternity revelation. Moreover, there is also a good chance that Jack’s ex-wife, the elusive Mandy, will also be making an appearance.

“There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” Smith told Glamour. “I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

Will see how this all pans out when Virgin River returns in 2023.