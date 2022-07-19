‘Virgin River’: Mel Could Do Something Extreme to Protect Her Unborn Child

Virgin River Season 4 will debut on Netflix on July 20, and this season is set to be an emotional whirlwind. Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) relationship is at a crossroads. Mel has revealed her pregnancy to her beau, but he is also dealing with his ex-girlfriend Charmine’s (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy and the fallout of being shot.

Now, something else is threatening the duo’s happiness which could push Mel to the extreme to protect her unborn child.

The ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 trailer is very revealing

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Netflix has released a trailer for the new season. From the looks of it, the season will center on questions about the paternity of Mel’s baby. From what we’re seeing, we’re not sure Mel and Jack’s relationship will survive the pregnancy.

Deadline shared the season description for season 4. It reads in part, “In Season 4, Mel confronts a dilemma. Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, she has a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother, and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.”

Breckenridge has also hinted at a potential breakup between Mel and Jack. “If it’s not Jack’s baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead,” the actor told E! News via Hello! “It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he’s gonna stick around, if he’s devoted to Mel, that’s gonna be hard to have a baby that’s her dead husband’s baby. That’s just, like, asking a lot.”

Mel could do something extreme to protect her unborn child on ‘Virgin River’

We don’t know what will happen between the duo, but it looks like Mel will also have to deal with her meddling in-laws. In the trailer, she can be seen being warned by her late husband Mark’s (Daniel Gillies) sister regarding her embryos.

Stacey informs Mel that her mother intends to file for custody of the embryos. Therefore, if the baby Mel is carrying is Mark’s biological child, Mel is going to be forced to face her in-laws in court.

With so much chaos and stress, the nurse could be pushed to do something extreme, including running away with her child.

Mel’s sister-in-law could be linked to Jack’s shooting

Moreover, fans are also convinced that Mark’s family had something to do with Jack’s shooting. As we know, Mel and Stacey had an awkward encounter when Stacey tried to force Mel to return the engagement ring Mark gave her. If she discovered Mel’s relationship with Jack, we wouldn’t put it past her to try and eliminate him.

Since the real culprit behind Jack’s shooting will be revealed this season, only time will tell. “I know,” Henderson told Entertainment Weekly. “And the fact that I know makes me feel like the audience is going to find out.”

