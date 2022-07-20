‘Virgin River’: Here’s What We Know About Mel’s Due Date Compared to Charmaine’s

Virgin River follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves behind her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in Virgin River. Mel finds herself involved with retired Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who also owns the town’s bar. However, Jack’s contentious relationship with his pregnant ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) proves to be troubling.

Now that Mel is also pregnant in Virgin River what are the ladies’ due dates?

Charmaine could freak out when she learns about Mel’s pregnancy on ‘Virgin River’

Things are already rather prickly between Mel, Jack, and Charmaine. As we know, Charmaine fell in love with Jack while he thought they had a more casual relationship. Things were even more complicated when Charmaine revealed her pregnancy amid their breakup. Now, the hairstylist is married to a controlling lawyer, who is trying to prevent Jack from being in his unborn children’s lives.

Once Charmaine learns about Mel’s pregnancy, we think all hell will break loose.

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney revealed a tidbit about Charmaine’s next move. “Charmaine is such a wonderfully complex and relatable character,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone has loved somebody that didn’t love them back. She’s always going to be in love with [Jack], but she’s doing her damnedest to move forward. And then, she got a husband. We have a pretty big bombshell for her coming in the following season, if we have a season 4, that’s going to blow everybody away.”

Here’s what we know about Mel and Charmaine’s due dates

Since time on the Virgin River seems to move at a snail’s pace, it’s hard to decipher how far along Mel and Charmaine are with their respective pregnancies. Thankfully, Breckenridge cleared it up for us all.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Truly it’s overwhelming how much has happened in four months.

Jack might not be Charmaine’s twins’ father on ‘Virgin River’

Though Charmaine is clearly pregnant with twins, some fans don’t believe that Jack is the father of the babies. Those who have read the Virgin River book series know that the twins ended up belonging to an acquaintance of Jack’s. We think they could even be Mike’s (Marco Grazzini). After all, he looked stricken when Jack told him about Charmaine’s pregnancy. However, some fans believe that Charmaine got IVF in an attempt to trick Jack into staying with her.

A Redditor explained via Express,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

Only time will tell.

