‘Virgin River’: The New Showrunner Just Revealed Where Season 5 Will Pick Up

Virgin River Season 4 was a shocking series of episodes. Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) worked through a ton of their issues. Now, the pair are engaged and expecting their first child together. We have also learned that Vince (Steve Bacic) shot Jack and that Hope (Annette O’Toole) survived her car accident. However, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has the biggest bombshell of the series.

Though she’s been pregnant since season 1, the hairstylist revealed that the twins she is pregnant with are not Jack’s children. Fans are just as stunned by the revelation as Jack, and we are desperate to know more.

Thankfully, the series’ new showrunner is revealing where season 5 will pick up.

Inside ‘Virgin River’s slow-moving timeline

While fans adore Virgin River, there has always been a ton of confusion about the timeline of the show. After all, Charmaine revealed she was pregnant with twins in season 1, but she only began showing at the top of season 4.

Now Breckenridge has broken down how time works in the series.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

There will be no time jump in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Typically, there is about a week or two time jump between seasons. However, things will change as Virgin River enters season 5. Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is taken over for Sue Tenney as the showrunner on the show. “Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, so we had a pre-existing relationship,” he told TV Line.

Smith also revealed that season 5 would open where season 4 closed. Virgin River “picks up right after season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five,” he said.

Charmaine could be absent for most of season 5

Since the new season will open following Charmaine’s shocking revelation, fans believe we will learn the paternity of her unborn twins right away. This might also bring Charmaine’s storyline on the show to a close. After all, Hammersly is currently working on a different show.

The actor recently shared a selfie on her Instagram page, captioning it, “New series.” One fan asked, “So does that mean you’re not returning for VR season 5 that starts filming next week?” Another added, “Congratulations! No more Virgin River?” Hammersley did not respond to any of the comments.

