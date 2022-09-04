‘Virgin River’ Revealed the Father of Charmaine’s Twins in Season 2

Virgin River follows the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). However, the couple’s relationship hasn’t exactly been a fairytale.

When season 1 began, Jack was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). Following their breakup, Charmaine announced she is pregnant with twins. In the season 4 finale, Charmaine revealed she had lied to Jack about the twins’ paternity. However, looking back, Virgin River already revealed their biological father in a past episode.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

The father of Charmaine’s twins is someone we’ve met on ‘Virgin River’

During the season 4 finale, Charmaine revealed to Jack that he is not the father of her unborn twins. This came as quite the shock considering the actual hell that she’d put him through over his rights to the babies.

Following the cliffhanger, fans began hypothesizing that Charmaine went through a round of IVF to conceive. However, Breckenridge says that the babies’ father is someone we’ve actually met. “Initially it was, Oh, it’s just some guy she had a one-night stand with,’” Breckenridge revealed to Glamour. “But then we changed directions again—so yeah, I know who it is.”

Charmaine’s twins’ father was revealed in ‘Virgin River’ Season 2

From where we’re sitting, it looks like there is only one choice when it comes to the identity of Charmaine’s twins. In our opinion, all roads point to Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini). In season 2, episode “Can’t Let Go,” Jack revealed Charmaine’s pregnancy to Mike. Fans will recall that Mike and Jack have a long history of friendship that extends back into their days as Marines.

Fans who rewatch the episode will notice Mike’s reaction to the news. He is stunned and laughs nervously before saying, “I didn’t know you were still seeing her.”

Other fans have suggested that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) is the father, but we can’t see it.

The show may not confirm the twins’ father’s identity in season 5

As eager as we are for Virgin River to confirm that Mike is, in fact, the father of Charmaine’s twins, we might have to wait for season 6 or beyond. New showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says there is so much to unpack regarding that revelation that it might unfold across multiple seasons.

“In season 5, it’s such a great mystery,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what was so interesting when I watched it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it.’” Neither can we! And I was like, ‘Well, what do I do with that? What’s the best way to use that big twist?’” he adds. “But then also do what the show does so well, which is carry mysteries for multiple seasons and questions and keep the audience guessing. So, I can’t say it will be in 5, and I can’t say it won’t. But it’s definitely something that I would rather hold off on and not waste. Because it’s that good.”

We shall see how it all unfolds.

