‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5 

Netflix‘s Virgin River is based on the beloved book series by Robyn Carr. The romantic drama centers on the blossoming relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey), the shy teen who worked in Jack’s bar, has also become a central character on the show. However, now that he’s enlisted in the Marines, don’t expect to see him in season 5.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will pick up right after season 4

Though Virgin River typically has a small time jump between seasons, season 5 will be different.

Virgin River “picks up right after season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line.

Considering the slow moving-timeline of the series, a lot will have to unfold in season 5 for the story to move along.

“Things move slowly in Virgin River,” Breckenridge told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Ricky will not be returning for ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Since we saw Ricky head to basic training and season 5 is supposed to open the morning after the season 4 finale, don’t expect to see the character for season 4.

“I’m not coming back for season five,” Gurnsey told Hello! Magazine. “I don’t think that means he’s not coming back ever. I think these things will…depending on how they play out; he has this semi-important role in the books.”

Since we haven’t read the books, we have no clue what to expect in the future, but we hope this is a good sign for Ricky and Lizzie’s relationship.

Will Ricky and Lizzie get back together?

Though Ricky will not be returning this coming season, he may not be gone for good. “The timeline was set that he would be in basic training until December, so as much as we move at the pace that we’re moving… I won’t say it’ll be in Season 10, but he’s a fan favorite, and everybody loves him, so we’ll probably see Ricky at some point down the road,” Smith told TV Line.

Hopefully, now that he’s in the Marines, Ricky will mature and fix his missteps with Lizzie so that they may be able to rekindle their relationship. As we know, they still had major chemistry in season 4.

“I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him, and he has learned his lesson — not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understanding of her feelings,” Gurnsey told TV Line. “That was Ricky’s whole problem this season. He understood that he messed up, but he would never really take it to heart. That’s what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together with her — he needs to understand her feelings.”

