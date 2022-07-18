‘Virgin River’: The Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Super Concerned for Jack

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for Virgin River Season 4. The drama series chronicles the lives of the residents of the fictional small town of Virgin River, California. The series centers on the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife from Los Angeles, and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

After the revelations from season 3, fans are super concerned for Jack after seeing the new trailer.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 will debut July 20

After a year-long wait, the season 4 premiere of Virgin River is just around the corner. All episodes will debut on Netflix on July 20. According to Deadline, the season description for season 4 reads,

In Season 4, Mel confronts a dilemma. Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, she has a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother, and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.

There is a lot going on this season, but after seeing the season 4 trailer, fans are very concerned for Jack.

The season 4 trailer has fans super concerned for Jack

After much delay, Netflix finally released the season 4 trailer for Virgin River, and it’s not quite what we expected. Following Mel’s pregnancy announcement in the season 3 finale, it appears that season 4 will center on the baby’s unknown paternity. Moreover, it appears that Jack is struggling with his mental health and has been leaning on alcohol to get him through the day.

As excited as fans are about the return of Virgin River, the trailer has made them super concerned for Jack. After Henderson shared the trailer on his Instagram page, fan comments began rolling in. “The baby better be yours or we will cry,” one fan said. Another added, “Are we in store for another heart-stopping cliffhanger?!?! @martinhendersonofficial.”

A third fan said, “I believe this is gonna be a great season, but it’s a tough one for you @martinhendersonofficial No doubt you will act fabulously again.”

It will also be interesting to see if Mel and Jack’s relationship is also put to the test but the arrival of Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé). His character description calls him a “dashing new physician. Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.”

‘Virgin River’ fans no longer care who shot Jack

With so much emphasis on who the father of Mel’s baby is and Jack’s apparent alcohol dependency, fans no longer seem to care who shot Jack. It’s been pretty obvious for some time that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) had nothing to do with shooting his former friend. However, now that so much time has passed, fans have moved on to other things.

“Does anyone care anymore about the shooting from 2 years ago?” one Redditor asked. “Don’t we more want to know what miracle of science got Mel prego in one day of fertility treatments?” Another person added, “Going by the last season, they forgot that even happened…”

From the trailer, it appears that Jack knows Brady had nothing to do with the shooting either. We will all be relieved when we find out who was behind it all.

