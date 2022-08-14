‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have 12 Episodes

Netflix‘s Virgin River never disappoints. In fact, the streaming service is so confident in the show that it’s already been greenlit for season 5. The series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to town from Los Angeles to reset her life. She ends up falling for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River fans were delighted to have a super-sized season for season 4. Now, it appears that the fifth season of the drama series will keep that same energy.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is filming now

Virgin River Season 4 just premiered on Netflix last month, but the cast and crew are already back at work filming season 5 of the series. What’s On Netflix is reporting that filming began July 1, 2022. The season will take about five months to film and end around November 30th, 2022, just before the holiday season.

Since this pretty much follows the filming schedule for season 4, we can expect the new season to premiere in summer 2023.

Season 5 will have 12 episodes

With a new showrunner and a more diverse cast and perspectives, fans are thrilled to see what season 5 of Virgin River has to offer. We already know that the series will have 12 episodes instead of 10. “You could feel that [we had more time] a little bit in season four, having those two extra episodes compared to just the 10,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour. “We’ve been mindful of that as we’ve been arching out all the events this season.”

So far, we know not to hold our breath about Mel and Jack’s wedding playing out in season 5, but we do want to know who the father of Charmaine’s babies are. However, knowing how Virgin River works, we may not know the truth for several more seasons.

Inside ‘Virgin River’s strange timeline

Though season 5 will have the same number of episodes as season 4, we do hope that the timeline moves a bit faster from here on out. Fans have always been puzzled by the pace of time within the world of the show. After all, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) became pregnant with twins in season 1. However, she only began showing in season 4.

Breckenridge broke down the strange pace of the show for fans ahead of the season 4 premiere. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Here’s to hoping that we get a time jump in the near future.

