‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming

Netflix‘s Virgin River has become an absolute sensation. Based on the romantic book series written by Robyn Carr, Virgin River follows the life of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to the small town, and falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River Season 5 is currently in production, and it looks like filming is nearly complete.

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will keep people on the edge of their seats

Following the shocking revelation by Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) that Jack is not the father of her children, fans were left gobsmacked. Now, they are eager to see Jack’s reaction to the news, especially considering how Charmaine has been treating him since Season 2.

Moreover, now that Jack’s business dealings are tied up with the menacing Melissa (Barbara Pollard), things will go a bit haywire. In fact, Breckenridge is already warning fans to brace themselves for what’s to come.

“I think this season has started out well, and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy,” she told New Beauty. “They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Season 5 is almost done with filming

Currently, the Virgin River cast and crew are filming Season 5 in Vancouver. They just celebrated completing the 50th episode of the series, which means there are only four episodes left to film for Season 5.

Henderson shared a heartfelt post on Instagram of his cast mates with a celebratory cake. He captioned it,

We just completed shooting the 50th episode of Virgin River. Who knew we’d all still be here telling this wholesome love story for the ages!!?? Big congrats to our extremely hard-working crew and our talented delightful cast for always striving to make this the best for you incredibly passionate and oh so discerning audience. We do it all for you!! Thank you for watching ??♥️ maybe we’ll make at least 50 more!! #virginriver @netflix #50episodes #happyhalfcentury

Annette O’Toole is reveling in her role as the unpredictable mayor of a small town whose woodsy, peaceful setting belies its residents’ roller-coaster lives in the hit Netflix series Virgin River.



Know more: https://t.co/lNWlhWx855 pic.twitter.com/BM8cBdyXJq — BusinessMirror (@BusinessMirror) October 13, 2022

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 could debut earlier than expected

Since Virgin River Season 5 is just a few weeks from heading into post-production, fans speculate that Netflix could aim to get the new season out before summer 2023. The series is one of the most popular on the streaming service, and compared to several of its other shows; it’s much more inexpensive.

Moreover, for 2023, two of Netflix’s other big shows, including Squid Game and Stranger Things, won’t have new seasons.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be shocking if Netflix aimed for a spring release date for the romantic drama series.

