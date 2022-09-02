‘Virgin River’ Season 5: Brie Will Get Her Revenge

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s most-watched drama series. The show is based on the book series by Robyn Carr. It centers on the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). However, Jack’s sister Brie (Zibby Allen) has her own story.

Following an abusive relationship, Brie has relocated to the small town and fallen for Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), the town’s bad boy. Though fans are rooting for the duo, in season 5, Brie will also get her revenge against her ex.

Zibby Allen as Brie in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be supersized

Virgin River Season 5 is currently filming in Vancouver. Filming is set to conclude toward the holiday season, and it will be supersized. “You could feel that [we had more time] a little bit in season four, having those two extra episodes compared to just the 10,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour. “We’ve been mindful of that as we’ve been arching out all the events this season.”

In addition to having 12 episodes like season 4, Allen is convinced that the series will need a major time jump soon. “I’m like, ‘You guys, eventually, you’re gonna have to do a time jump because we’re just aging way too fast for a five-month span,’” she told TODAY. “But yeah, I think that the pregnancy thing was one of the first sort of tells because even I, when I was watching the show before I was on, was like, ‘Oh, this covers way more time in the story.’ And it really doesn’t.”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained

Brie will get her revenge in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

As fans know, Brie came to Virgin River after being sexually assaulted by her ex. In season 4, he tracked her down. Though she had been previously terrified of him, Brie vowed to tell her truth and take him down.

Now Allen says her character will get her revenge in season 5. “Without giving anything away, I can at least tell you that Brie is somebody who follows through on her promises. Where that takes her, I cannot reveal,” Allen told TODAY. “That wasn’t just something she said in a vacuum; that’s going to be a part of her journey as she continues to heal that part of her world.”

Brady and Brie’s relationship will be a central focus of season 5

In addition to reclaiming her life, Brie’s relationship with Brady will also blossom in the upcoming season. However, fans shouldn’t expect wedding bells anytime soon. “Marriage for Brady, I imagine, is a pretty big step and that commitment, too, for a guy like Brady who very much is independent — and Brie as well,” Hollingsworth told TV Line. “Both of them are very strong individuals. For them to go down the aisle, I think we need to see Jack and Mel get married first.”

Allen says the couple’s difference may also be an issue. “I really hope that they figure out how to navigate something that’s real,” she told People. “I think they’re so different, right? They come from such different walks of life. So the big question mark is, ‘Can they make it last and have a real day-to-day relationship?’ Jack and Mel are very, very different. We’ve seen it work with them. So I’m rooting for [Brie and Brady].”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?