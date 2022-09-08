‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Is ‘Heavy’ and ‘Intense’ According to Alexandra Breckenridge

Netflix’s Virgin River has fans in a chokehold. The series chronicles the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Based on the books by Robyn Carr, the series has one of the biggest audiences on Netflix. Now, for season 5, the show is also getting a new showrunner in Greek creator, Patrick Sean Smith.

Additionally, this season is expected to be intense and heavy in a way that past seasons have not been.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be very different from past seasons

Like season 4, Virgin River Season 5 will have 12 episodes instead of the standard 10. However, it’s set to be distinctly different from past seasons of the series.

“I think it’s bigger and better than any of the seasons we’ve done yet,” Ben Hollingsworth, who portrays Brady, told TV Line. “We’re doing some really ambitious stuff that you’ve never seen on Virgin River before. There’s a really big episode for Brady that’s gonna be a lot of fun for me to play. I imagine there’s gonna be some friction between Mike and Brady as it seems like Brie and Mike have become closer and closer. I would expect there’s gonna be some sort of reconciliation possibly between Jack and Brady now that he’s exonerated, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

Season 5 is ‘heavy’ and ‘intense’

In addition to this season of Virgin River being very different, it will also deal with heavier topics. Virgin River hasn’t shied away from things like pregnancy loss, sexual assault, death, PTSD, violence, and so forth, but it’s also remained light and fluffy for the most part.

Now season 5 is set to be heavy and intense. “I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy,” Breckenridge who is currently filming season 5 told New Beauty. “They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Fans are eager to see what’s next.

Jack’s past could come back to haunt him in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Though Jack has seemingly begun to work on his PTSD, and he and Mel’s relationship is on solid ground, he will still face many obstacles. Not only has Charmaine revealed that he is not the father of her twins, but he’s also unwittingly gotten entangled with Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard) through the business he’s starting with Nick (Keith MacKechnie).

Jack’s past could also be back to haunt him in the form of his ex-wife, Mandy. As we know, Jack isn’t a talker, but he did casually mention his ex-wife. Now fans believe she will return in season 5. “There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” Smith told Glamour. “I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

