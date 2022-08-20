‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist

Netflix‘s Virgin River is one of the streaming service’s biggest hits. The series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to town to start over. She ends up falling for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar.

Virgin River Season 5 is currently being filmed in Vancouver, and fans should already be preparing themselves for an unexpected twist.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be very different from past seasons

Season 4 of Virgin River is currently streaming on Netflix, but the cast and crew are already in Vancouver hard at work on season 5. With a new showrunner and some new characters, this forthcoming season is expected to be very different from past seasons.

“I think it’s bigger and better than any of the seasons we’ve done yet,” Ben Hollingsworth, who portrays Brady, told TV Line. “We’re doing some really ambitious stuff that you’ve never seen on Virgin River before. There’s a really big episode for Brady that’s gonna be a lot of fun for me to play. I imagine there’s gonna be some friction between Mike and Brady as it seems like Brie and Mike have become closer and closer. I would expect there’s gonna be some sort of reconciliation possibly between Jack and Brady now that he’s exonerated, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

Season 5 will have an unexpected twist

In addition to being very different from past seasons, season 5 is expected to have an unexpected twist. There were several twists in season 4, but the biggest of which was when Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) revealed that the twins she is carrying aren’t Jack’s.

There was also the introduction of Melissa Montgomery (played by Barbara Pollard), seemingly taking over Calvin’s drug business and looking to go into business with Jack.

“[Fear] is a healthy emotion to have when it comes to her,” Hollingsworth told TVLine. “She’s obviously up to no good, and the fact that she’s having dinner with Jack and Mel at the end is concerning.”

He also warned fans about some unexpected twists for the forthcoming season.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will have 12 episodes

The fifth season of Virgin River will be just as robust as season 4. Before season 4, seasons consisted of only 10 episodes. But the series has expanded since then. “You could feel that [we had more time] a little bit in season four, having those two extra episodes compared to just the 10,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour. “We’ve been mindful of that as we’ve been arching out all the events this season.”

We just want to know the truth about Charmaine’s babies’ paternity. We hope it doesn’t take all 12 episodes for the truth to be revealed.

