‘Virgin River’: The Series Could Go Well Past Season 5

Virgin River follows the life of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). After moving to Virgin River from Los Angeles, Mel finds herself in a romance with retired Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who also owns the town’s bar. The series is already filming season 5.

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, so it could go on well beyond season 5.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Mark Ghanimé as Cameron in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be juicy

After Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropped the bomb about the paternity of her unborn twins amid the Virgin River Season 4 finale, fans (and Jack) were left floored. Now, since the series will pick up the morning after that bombshell, there will be a lot of emotions and questions.

Moreover, Melissa (Barbara Pollard) has come to town to wreak havoc on its residents. From the moment it opens, season 5 will be juicy, and it will likely keep getting bigger over time

“Nick and Melissa getting involved in this glamping business may or may not become problematic for Jack,” Breckenridge told TV Line. “I’m not sure what her intention is yet, [but] she obviously doesn’t have good intentions. I’m not entirely clear if Nick is oblivious to what Melissa does or if he knows. He seems like such a kind guy. I definitely don’t think his wife has a damn clue. She would probably have told the entire town by now.”

The show could go well past season 5

Time is moving slowly on Virgin River, but there is still so much more story to cover. After all, the show is based on Robyn Carr’s book series, which currently includes 21 titles. In fact, the series could go well past season 5.

“We see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well,” Netflix drama head Jinny Howe told Deadline. “It feels like, based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5, that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us. It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included. So I think as long as that continues to be the case — which we’re very hopeful for — you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.”

Check out a ton of exclusive first-look images from #VirginRiver Season 4, which tease a new romance and…a tragic twist? pic.twitter.com/ayunjvxHU3 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 1, 2022

Fans think ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 will be Charmaine’s last

Now that Charmaine revealed that her babies aren’t Jack’s, she’s no longer a central character in the Virgin River world. It’s likely that season 5 will be her last, especially since Hammersley was spotted filming a brand new TV show. Therefore, once we learn who the father of her babies really is, we think Charmaine will exit the series for good.

Former Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney hinted at Charmaine’s fate before the season 4 premiere. “Charmaine is such a wonderfully complex and relatable character,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone has loved somebody that didn’t love them back. She’s always going to be in love with [Jack], but she’s doing her damnedest to move forward. And then, she got a husband. We have a pretty big bombshell for her coming in the following season, if we have a season 4, that’s going to blow everybody away.”

