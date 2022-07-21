‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained

Virgin River follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves behind her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in Virgin River. Mel finds herself in a romance with retired Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who also owns the town’s bar. However, their romance is not as simple and fairytale-like as you might think.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Inside ‘Virgin River’s timeline

From the beginning, fans have been confused about Virgin River’s timeline. In the pilot, Mel moved from LA to the small town, and now she’s pregnant. Still, the timeline was confusing because though Charmaine has been pregnant since season 1, she only just began showing in season 4.

Breckenridge has given fans a clear timeline of the series, which is pretty shocking. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

It seems that each season represents about a month, with only a week or two of time between each season.

The shocking season 4 ending explained

We can talk about that shocking ending now that all of season 4 has debuted. We learned that Jack is the father of Mel’s baby, and that the pair are having a little girl. However, as many fans expected, we also learned that Jack is not the father of Charmaine’s unborn twins. We’re not sure how that’s all going to pan out, but it was nice to see Mel and Jack happy and engaged.

We finally learned that Vince (Steve Bacic) shot Jack. However, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) has eliminated him for good, securing safety and freedom for Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Doc’s grandson, Denny (Kai Bunbury), revealed his big secret. He has Huntington’s disease, which is why he can’t see a future with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale). Finally, Nick’s sister, Melissa Montgomery, has arrived in Virgin River, and she seems incredibly sketchy.

Charmaine may have gotten IVF on ‘Virgin River’

Now that Charmaine has revealed that Jack is not the father of her unborn twins, fans are speculating about her pregnancy. Some fans believe that she went through a round of IVF to get pregnant and trick Jack into remaining in a relationship with her.

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

It appears that we will have to wait until season 5 to learn what exactly happened .