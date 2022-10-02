‘Virgin River’: Things Look Tense Between Doc Mullins and Dr. Cameron in a Season 5 Sneak Peek

Virgin River is one of the most talked about and watched series on Netflix. The series follows the romantic relationship between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). In Virgin River Season 4, the couple dealt with paternity issues, pregnancies, PTSD, alcoholism, and many other things. Also, newcomer, Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé), shook up their world a little bit

Though Dr. Cameron claimed he was leaving Virgin River at the end of season 4, a photo from season 5 that includes Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) says otherwise.

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Dr. Cameron caused a bit of drama on ‘Virgin River’

Dr. Cameron came buzzing through Virgin River and made his mark. The attractive new doctor turned several heads in town. However, he found himself enthralled with a very engaged and pregnant Mel. To make matters worse, he constantly interfered with Mel and Jack’s relationship, making things more than a little awkward.

At the end of season 4, he declared that he would be leaving Virgin River. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted Ghanimé at the table read for season 5.

Things look tense between Doc Mullins and Dr. Cameron in a Season 5 sneak peek

The official Virgin River Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Ghanimé and Matheson in character. The men were standing very close to one another and appeared to be having a very tense conversation.

The caption for the photo read, “Anyone need a doctor?” Under the post, Ghanimé also tried to keep things lighthearted. He commented, “That man [referring to Matheson] is a lovely scene partner. Even when he’s accusing me of stealing all the office donuts as seen here.”

Clearly, there will be some major drama and changes at the clinic during season 5.

Inside ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

From videos and photos from sets seen on the official Virgin River Instagram page and the cast and crew feeds, we know that Virgin River Season 5 is currently filming in Vancouver. The show has been filming since July 2022 and is set to conclude just before the holidays in late November.

Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith has come aboard as showrunner taking over for Sue Tenney, who held the role for the first four seasons. We also know this season, like season 4, is expected to have 12 episodes.

Season 5 will deal with the fallout surrounding Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) paternity secret and a new villain, Melissa (played by Barbara Pollard), making a name for herself in town. Henderson has also said that a major character will be saying goodbye in season 5.

“Obviously, I’m speaking without having read any of those actual scripts,” he told Glamour. “A lot of stuff gets wrapped up, and then there’s a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can’t give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?