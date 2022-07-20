‘Virgin River’: There Is a Tiny Time Jump Between Season 3 and 4

Virgin River Season 4 is finally on Netflix. The drama series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife from Los Angeles. After moving to Virgin River following a series of devastating life events, Mel finds herself falling in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who owns the town’s bar.

In season 2 of the series, Jack was shot and left for dead at his bar. Though Jack lived, the mystery has been left unsolved. However, some fans say they don’t even care anymore.

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 will answer a ton of questions

The season 3 finale of Virgin River left jaws dropped. Now fans who have already binged season 4 know that a ton of their questions will be answered. As we know, Mel revealed her pregnancy to Jack, but she also doesn’t know who the baby’s father is. Preacher (Colin Lawrence) was lured to his death. Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack, and Hope (Annette O’Toole) was in a horrific car accident. And, Doc’s (Tim Matheson) alleged grandson has come to town.

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney has promised that season 4 will answer all of our lingering questions from that shocking finale. “If we get the actual reveal [in season 4], it would detail more of how this all was intertwined,” Tenney told Us Weekly. “The webbing of that story goes all the way back to the first season, so it’s a connective tissue that goes through four seasons.”

There is a tiny jump between ‘Virgin River’ Seasons 3 and 4

Fans of Virgin River know that the show’s timeline is slow and confusing. After all, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been pregnant with twins since season 1, but she is only now showing in season 4. Breckenridge is aware that the series timeline doesn’t exactly move swiftly.

Breckenridge explains that only a couple of weeks have passed when asked about the time jump between the most recent season. “I think it’s around seven to 14 days,” she told Glamour. “Somewhere in that zone.”

She also gave some insight into both Mel and Charmaine’s pregnancy timelines. “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge explained. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

Mel and Jack could breakup

From the looks of the trailer, Jack will be going through a tough time. He is dealing with Charmaine and Mel’s pregnancy, and he seems ever-more dependent on alcohol. From where we sitting, this could lead to another breakup between him and Mel.

“If it’s not Jack’s baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead,” Breckenridge told E! News via Hello! “It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he’s gonna stick around, if he’s devoted to Mel, that’s gonna be hard to have a baby that’s her dead husband’s baby. That’s just, like, asking a lot.”

With such a small time jump, we doubt the former Marine would have had time to process his feelings.

