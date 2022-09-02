‘Virgin River’: Vince Could Still Be Alive

Netflix‘s Virgin River centers on the romance Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). However, John “Preacher” Middleton (Colin Lawrence) is also a pivotal character in the series. Preacher is Jack’s best friend and business partner. In the series’ first few seasons, the chef was caught up with Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig), a single mom, and her son, Christopher (Chase Petriw). It turned out that Paige was hiding from her abusive husband.

After accidentally killing the ex, his twin brother, Vince (Steve Bacic), came searching for Paige, even kidnapping Christopher in the process. In season 4, Preacher finally caught up with Vince, but fans are fearful that Vince may still be alive.

Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Nicola Cavendish as Connie in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is currently filming

After rescuing Paige and shooting her captor Vince, it looks like things have finally come to a close with that chapter in Preacher’s life. Fans are hoping to see his romance with Julia (Lucia Walters) blossom. Filming for season 5 is currently filming in Vancouver.

This season will be a bit different from past seasons. A new showrunner, Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith has stepped into the fold.

“Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith told TV Line. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into season 5 and beyond. There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go. I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

Vince could still be alive on ‘Virgin River’

As much as we want to see Preacher happy, there is a chance that Vince is still alive. His death was never actually confirmed in season 4.

“I can’t tell you [if he killed him],” Smith told Entertainment Weekly. “It is something that we pick up immediately. We pick up right after that incident in season 5.” He added, “I know how important that relationship is. Not just between Preacher and Paige, but also Preacher and Christopher, so it’s definitely something that we will service and address in season 5.”

While we’re certainly intrigued by this storyline, we are more concerned with the name of the biological father of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) unborn twins.

S5 in the works already ! So we have a new show runner ?. I take it as good news ?! 36 hours before S4 drops, almost there ? #virginriver pic.twitter.com/jTemCjy7Jb — Isa (@AlexBFan50) July 18, 2022

Preacher’s backstory will be revealed in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Preacher has always been a major staple on Virgin River, but now that he will (hopefully) be able to focus on himself, his backstory is set to be showcased in season 5.

“I love his character so much, because he’s so unique to television,” Smith told TV Line. “You don’t see a lot of men with such a sense of honor and purpose and truth. That definitely finds its way into his relationships. How Paige and Christopher fit into in his life will be addressed in Season 5. Then he also has Julia, who’s kind of waiting in the wings. He has a lot of ladies that are waiting for him to see which way he’s going to go. We’re also going deeper into his non-romantic life. We don’t know a lot about him. We’d love to see him interact with other characters he hasn’t yet.”

