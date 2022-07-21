‘Virgin River’: We Finally Know Who Shot Jack

Netflix‘s Virgin River has finally returned for season 4. At the end of season 3, just as Jack (Martin Henderson) was about to propose to her, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) revealed her pregnancy.

Also, Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Jack’s former friend, was arrested for shooting him. However, fans seemed to know from the beginning that Brady had nothing to do with the shooting. Now, we finally know who shot Jack.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Martin Henderson has known who shot Jack for some time

While fans were kept in the dark for two seasons, Henderson has known who shot Jack for some time. “I know,” he told Entertainment Weekly following the season 3 debut. “And the fact that I know makes me feel like the audience is going to find out.” He explained that the culprit was initially going to be revealed in Season 3, but ultimately the writers decided to wait until Season 4.

“It would be unfair to the audience to not have that result,” Henderson explained. “That would feel a little tacky to string them along and then keep it a mystery. There has to be a resolution, and obviously, it further complicates his relationship with Brady, and it’ll be nice to see some of that stuff resolved hopefully too, and maybe heal going forward.”

We finally know who shot Jack on ‘Virgin River’

After two seasons of speculation, we finally know that Vince (Steve Bacic) was the one who shot Jack in the season 2 finale. He had come to Virgin River fishing for information about his brother, Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher (Chase Petriw). Jack realized something was up with him, but before he could react, Vince shot him and left him bleeding out on the floor of his bar.

We now know that Vince didn’t initially seek Jack out; he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Thankfully, with Preacher intervening, Vince has been eliminated for good, and both Paige and Christopher are safe, putting a cap on their story and the question of who shot Jack to bed.

Fans no longer cared who shot Jack

While Vince was revealed to be the culprit and Brady’s name was cleared by the end of the season, fans no longer cared who actually shot Jack. Following Mel’s pregnancy revelation, Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) accident, and now Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) revelation bout the twins’ paternity, it was and has been the least pressing thing on people’s minds.

“Does anyone care anymore about the shooting from 2 years ago?” one Redditor asked before the season 4 premiere. “Don’t we more want to know what miracle of science got Mel prego in one day of fertility treatments?”

Another added, “Going by the last season they forgot that even happened…”

We must say even with all of the pieces coming together; the big reveal was lackluster.

