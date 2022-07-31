‘Virgin River’: We May Not Find out Who the Father of Charmaine’s Twins Is in Season 5

Virgin River is one of the most beloved shows on Netflix. The drama series centers on the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Before meeting Mel, Jack was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley)

Since season 1, fans thought Charmaine was pregnant with Jack’s twins. However, we now know that is not the case. Though season 5 is underway, we may not find out who fathered Charmaine’s twins next season.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Jack is not the father of Charmaine’s twins on ‘Virgin River’

After resolving all of the cliffhangers from season 3, the fourth season of Virgin River ended with quite the shocker. After calling Jack in distress over the possibility of her new husband Todd (Patrick Sabongui) being unfaithful, a tormented Charmaine revealed that Jack was not the father of her unborn twins.

The revelation shocked both Jack and Mel.

The father of Charmaine’s twins might not be revealed in season 5

As fans want to know more about who fathered Charmaine’s twins, we might not know for some time.

“In season 5, it’s such a great mystery,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what was so interesting when I watched it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it.'” Neither can we! And I was like, ‘Well, what do I do with that? What’s the best way to use that big twist?'” he adds. “But then also do what the show does so well, which is carry mysteries for multiple seasons and questions and keep the audience guessing. So, I can’t say it will be in 5, and I can’t say it won’t. But it’s definitely something that I would rather hold off on and not waste. Because it’s that good.”

Inside ‘Virgin River’ fan theories about the father of Charmaine’s twins

It might be quite some time before we find out who the father of Charmaine’s twins is. However, fans have some major theories about who the father is. Some fans are convinced that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) is the father. They believe that he and Charmaine had a drunken one-night affair that resulted in the pregnancy. Other fans believe that the birth father is Detective Mike (Marco Grazzini). They believe the stricken look Mike gave Jack when he revealed Charmaine’s pregnancy is a major hint.

Still, other fans believe that Charmaine took matters into her own hands to hold on to her relationship with Jack. A Redditor explained via Express,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

