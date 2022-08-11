‘Walker’ Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

The CW bid farewell to one of its most popular series with the conclusion of Supernatural in 2020 after 15 seasons. However, fans of star Jared Padalecki didn’t have to wait long to see the actor formerly known as Sam Winchester back on their screens. Padalecki returned to The CW in 2021 as the star of Walker, which is now gearing up for season 3.

‘Walker’ reboots the Chuck Norris series for a modern audience

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in ‘Walker’ | Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

The show is an updated take on the popular Western crime drama Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001. That show famously starred action superstar Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger with a military background a martial arts skills to spare.

Besides the main character and basic premise, Walker largely follows its own path. Here’s the description of the new show, per The CW’s official website:

“Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”

The series doesn’t serve as a prequel to the original show. Therefore it doesn’t feature any references to previously explored storylines or characters. However, Walker still delivered solid ratings with its midseason debut in January 2021.

What we know so far about ‘Walker’ Season 3

The end of Walker Season 2 marked a turning point for the feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons. Story details for season 3 are a bit murky. But Cordell’s mysterious kidnapping will certainly be a major plot point as the next season starts off.

“Cordell has gotten too close to something in his investigation, and it’s possible that something unexpected from his past comes back to haunt him,” showrunner Anna Fricke told TVLine.

As far as the cast is concerned, Lindsey Morgan is not likely to reprise her role as Micki Ramirez. However, Padalecki and other stars – such as Keegan Allen (Liam Walker), Violet Brinson (Stella Walker), Ashley Reyes (Cassie Perez), and Kale Culley (August Walker) are expected to return when the show does. According to Deadline, Walker Season 3 will debut on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Walker’ fans have more than ever to look forward to in 2022

In addition to seeing more of Padalecki’s turn as the titular Texas ranger, Walker fans might also be curious to check out the show’s upcoming spinoff. Walker: Independence will debut on the very same night as Walker Season 3. The show will follow Katherine McNamara’s Abby Walker – an ancestor of Padalecki’s character – in the 1800s.

The series kicks off with Abby witnessing her husband’s murder and heading to Independence, Texas on a quest for revenge. Padalecki serves as a producer on the spinoff but likely won’t make any appearances, especially given its period setting.

