Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Cameo: Bob Odenkirk Teases What to Expect

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) still have to appear in the final three episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6. Fans have plenty of ideas regarding how the characters might come into the narrative of the prequel series, so Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn weigh in. Here’s what the stars of the AMC show have to say about Walter and Jesse’s appearance in Better Call Saul.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ | Lewis Jacobs/ Still Photographer, 2008

Walter and Jesse will appear in ‘Better Call Saul’s final three episodes

Ahead of the Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere, the show’s official Twitter announced Cranston and Paul would return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. According to Paul, Jesse and Walt’s return will satisfy fans.

“It’s nice to be able to be open about it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul might have been expecting it.”

He added: “They’ve been seeing the Breaking Bad family slowly appear within the walls of Better Call Saul, so I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance. So I’m excited that we did and how we did. I think people are going to be thrilled about it.” Thanks to Odenkirk, we know a bit more about the upcoming cameos.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s ‘Better Call Saul’ cameos are ‘smart and economical’

In a video for Vanity Fair, Odenkirk and Seehorn address some of the most popular fan theories about Better Call Saul Season 6. Odenkirk specifically teased Walter and Jesse’s return, saying “we’re gonna see them more than once in the final [three] episodes.”

“They’re very well used,” he continued. “Very smartly and economically used, not just a, ‘Look what we got,’ but to explore.”

“As [showrunners] said, they never wanted to do a drive-by cameo,” Seehorn added. “It had to be for the purpose of the story.” What this means remains unclear, but with three episodes left, it’s only a matter of time before Walter and Jesse show up.

‘Better Call Saul’ fan theory says Kim Wexler might represent Jesse Pinkman

Fans have a lot of ideas about how Walter and Jesse tie into Better Call Saul. One fan thinks Walter White shows up at Cinnabon on his way back from New Hampshire. “Wouldn’t that be great?” Odenkirk says in the video.

“Young Jesse will be represented by Kim for dealing and we will see Walt as his teacher — that’s how they both come back,” another theory says. “It’d make more sense given their first interaction with Jimmy is in Breaking Bad.”

“Jesse kind of knew Saul, right?” Odenkirk clarifies to Vanity Fair. “But when we first meet Jesse in Breaking Bad, has he already been in legal trouble?” Seehorn questions.

Odenkirk is sure Jesse has been in trouble before, but the duo agrees the theory about Kim representing Jesse is possible. “I like it, but we can’t say no more,” Odenkirk concluded.

There are only three episodes left. Tune in to AMC on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET to find out how Walter White and Jesse Pinkman appear in Better Call Saul Season 6.

