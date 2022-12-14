‘Warrior Nun’ and 4 YA Series From Netflix That Were Canceled Despite Fan Support

With the news of Warrior Nun Season 3 being canceled by Netflix, it brings attention to a much longer list of YA series that met the same fate. In recent years, Netflix has released multiple YA series. Still, despite viewership and ratings, there is an ongoing theme of supernatural, horror, sci-fi, and fantasy series not being given a chance to succeed. While the cancelation of Warrior Nun Season 3 has fans in an uproar, it is not the only fan base hoping for a beloved series to return.

Alba Baptista as Ava in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘Warrior Nun’ has an orphan given a celestial mission to stop evil

On Dec. 13, multiple outlets announced Netflix has trashed Warrior Nun after its recent second season release in early November. The small yet powerful fan base rallied behind the series, based on a popular comic about a secret warrior society tasked to protect humanity. The first season of Warrior Nun focused on a female orphaned character named Ava (Alba Baptista). The Order of the Crucifix Sword brings her back to life when they bestow upon her the Halo.

Given a new start, Ava learns about the OCS and their secret mission within the Vatican to protect the world from evil. Baring the Halo, Ava has become the next Warrior Nun, a mighty warrior who leads the OCS against demons and evil. But the responsibility is too much for Ava, and she battles to accept her new role.

Along the way, evil rises as beings from the other side hunt down the Halo. Ava and the OCS’s quest to stop demons from inhabiting Earth they are tricked into a grander plan to release a greater evil. Warrior Nun Season 2 continues the story months after the finale. This time, the grand evil was released, convincing the world of his celestial power. It is up to Ava and the OCS to stop him.

‘First Kill’ is an LGBTQ YA series that only lasted one season before its cancelation

In recent years, there has been an ambition to revive the supernatural and fantasy era that strived in the 2000s during Twilight. Netflix’s First Kill was part of the venture into a modern take on a YA series. The supernatural teen drama is based on a short story by author Victoria Schwab. Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) comes from a long line of Legacy vampires. Now of age, she must complete her first feeding to take her place in her lineage. But Juliette believes draining humans is immoral and begins to feel the effect of prolonging her first feed.

Instead, Juliette focuses on the new girl, Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis). As Juliette develops feelings, Cal has a secret. She is part of a hunter family for The Guardian Guild and has yet to prove herself. Per their rules, Cal should kill Juliette, but their growing love story makes remaining enemies a challenge. First Kill captures global attention as YA series with a leading LGBTQ romance and a black female lead.

Despite resonating with fans, Netflix canceled the series after one season. Fans rallied behind the series for a revival and their anger toward Netflix. According to Pride, series showrunner, Felicia D. Henderson hopes the continuing fan support pushes Netflix to renew a second season.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a live-action Netflix YA series based on a popular animated series

Winx Club was a fan favorite for anyone who grew up watching TV in the 2000s. It focused on a magical world where fairies, witches, and monsters co-exist. In 2021, Netflix premiered the live-action YA series Fate: The Winx Saga. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Abigail Cowen starred as the title character, Bloom.

In this world, Bloom is an ordinary human in the normal world. But an accident leads her to learn she is a fairy and can control fire. Learning of a hidden magical word, Bloom enrolls in a magical boarding school in the Otherworld called Alfea. She makes a group of friends, all with different abilities. As Bloom learns more about her mysterious past and where she came from in Fate: The Winx Saga, the school is in danger. The Burned Ones threaten Alfea.

Fate: The Winx Saga was renewed for a second season by Netflix. It continues Bloom’s story into unearthing who her parents are and the connection to her Dragon Flame. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 ended on a riveting cliffhanger, but fans will never see what happens next.

Netflix announced in November 2022 that the YA series was canceled after two seasons.

‘The Midnight Club’ creator reveals what would have happened in a second season

One of the most anticipated YA series of 2022 was Netflix’s The Midnight Club. The teen horror series captures interest thanks to its unique premise. Created by Mike Flanagan, the series is based on the 1994 novel The Midnight Club by Christopher Pike and his other works. The story takes place in a hospice and focuses on eight terminally-ill teens.

Ilonka (Iman Benson) learns she has terminal thyroid cancer and researches a facility called Brightcliffe Home. Part of her interest stems from an old story of one of the patients being cured. While there, she learns the other teens are part of “The Midnight Club.” It is a club that meets after dark to tell horror stories. Their pact also has whoever dies first to contact the others from the dead. But there is an air of mystery and the occult as they uncover a secret about the hospice and the cured girl.

The Mightnight Club finale opened the door to more stories and a continuing mystery. But Netflix announced in December 2022 the series was canceled two months after its premiere. Flanagan had developed storylines to last roughly seven seasons of the YA series for Netflix. After the series ended, Flanagan took to Twitter and gave a full breakdown of what would have happened in the following seasons.

‘The Order’ was an unexplored supernatural YA series by Netflix

In 2019, fans of the supernatural had a new series to watch with the Netflix YA series The Order. The series follows college student Jack Morton (Jake Manley) as he attends Belgrave University. But his seemingly ordinary life becomes chaotic when he is recruited by the school’s secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose.

The Order teaches and practices magic. While Jack gets more involved in the Order, he soon uncovers darker family secrets and their connection to his mother. The Order also has Jack learn of another secret society, the Knights of Saint Christopher, and the battle between werewolves and dark magic.

Netflix renewed The Order for the second season in 2019. The Order Season 2 premiered in 2020 and got rave reviews from fans. But months later, in November, Netflix canceled the YA series.