‘Warrior Nun’: A Breakdown of Who Adriel Is Before Watching Season 2

Netflix‘s supernatural series Warrior Nun has released its second season. Continuing the complex and dark finale of the first season, Warrior Nun Season 2 continues the story of the angel Adriel and the Warrior Nun. But before diving into the continuing storyline, here is a refresher on who Adriel is and his grand plan in Warrior Nun Season 2.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun.]

Adriel was believed to have bestowed the Halo on the first Warrior Nun

In the series, fans met the members of The Order of the Cruciform Sword as they fought off a monster. To protect the Halo, they embed it into the dead body of Ava (Alba Baptista). She soon becomes the new unplanned Warrior Nun. Throughout the series, fans learn the religious backstory of the OCS and its ties to a greater being.

The Halo is what many audiences would think it would be. According to legend, Adriel is an angel that came to Earth from Heaven to help a dying soldier named Areala. To give her unfathomable abilities, he gave her his Halo. Areala became the first Warrior Nun.

But by giving her otherworldly powers, Adriel gave up his immorality, and the legend says he died of old age. But by the first season’s finale, Adriel’s true personality and history are revealed.

Adriel is not an angel but a demon in ‘Warrior Nun’

As the first season’s storyline progresses, Ava and the main characters find the underground tomb of Adriel. They plan to find his bones and destroy them to stop the demons from coming to Earth once and for all. But once infiltrating the tomb, Ava learns the dark truth. Adriel is not dead but alive. He was imprisoned in his tomb for centuries by Areala. Trying to spin a tale about what happened to him, he almost convinced Ava to return the Halo.

But when he touches Ava, she is transported to Adriel’s past. In reality, Adriel is not an angel but a demon on the run from his realm. In his past, he appears out of nowhere with the Halo and a Tarask demon hot on his trail. Hoping to hide the Halo, he poses as an angel from Heaven and gives it to Areala. He convinces everyone to fight for him and stop the demons and forges armor using remnants of the Tarask demon.

But over time, Areala is aware that Adriel is not a human or an angel. At some point, he was imprisoned by Areala and stopped. Once Ava awakens, she calls out Adriel about his lies, and he tries to forcefully remove the Halo. Escaping from his tomb, he summons wraith demons to inhabit nearby citizens. As the Warrior Nun and the OCS are ready to fight Adriel, the scene ends with Mary sacrificing herself.

What is Adriel’s goal in ‘Warrion Nun’ Season 2?

Adriel has a perfect setting to start his evil plan in a world ruled by religion and the Catholic Church. Warrior Nun Season 2 picks up after the events of the finale. Ava still possesses the Halo, but the OCS is in jeopardy as they are being hunted. Adriel’s spectacle in the Vatican has become global news. While the Vatican does not confirm the events, there are rumors of Adriel being an angel.

The stories and rumors led to subgroups that believe in Adriel’s power and new world order. Warrior Nun Season 2 will dive into Ava and the OSC fighting off the ancient enemy as Adriel hopes to take over the world to his liking.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

