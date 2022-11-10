‘Warrior Nun’ Season 1 Recap: 3 Important Things to Remember Before Season 2

Warrior Nun Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Nov. 10, returning viewers to the fight between Adriel and the Order of the Cruciform Sword. It’s been two years since Warrior Nun Season 1 dropped on Netflix, so not everyone will remember its bombshell ending. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of the major revelations from Warrior Nun Season 1 — all of which will no doubt factor into season 2 when it arrives.

1. ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 1 ends with a revelation — and a betrayal

Alba Baptista and Tristán Ulloa in ‘Warrior Nun’ | Netflix

Perhaps the biggest plot twist from Warrior Nun Season 1 is the fact that Adriel (William Miller) isn’t actually an angel — rather, he’s a demon, whose history gets a bit of a recap in the finale. After breaking into the tomb where the Church imprisoned him, Ava (Alba Baptista) learns of his true nature. She also realizes that he stole the Halo and only gave it to Areala in order to further his own plans. Afterward, he threatened to take it from the original Halo Bearer if she ever revealed his true identity.

Needless to say, Adriel isn’t the benevolent figure legend would have the Order of the Cruciform Sword believe. And he breaks free in the finale, allowing him to serve as the main antagonist in Warrior Nun Season 2. We’ll learn more about the villain and his motives when the new episodes arrive. And it’s worth remembering that he isn’t working alone.

The Warrior Nun Season 1 finale also reveals that Father Vincent (Tristán Ulloa) was lying to Ava and her sisters in the hopes of freeing Adriel. He was the one pulling the strings all along, resorting to despicable actions in order to reach his goal. The girls will be left to grapple with his betrayal in season 2. And the character will be back for the new episodes, so we may see more misdeeds from him before they’re through.

2. Lilith returns to life at the end of ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 1

Lorena Andrea in ‘Warrior Nun’ | Netflix

Adriel and Father Vincent definitely take the spotlight at the end of Warrior Nun Season 1, but our recap needs to include Lilith (Lorena Andrea) as well. Sister Lilith could become a problem in Warrior Nun Season 2 — and that ties directly back to where we left her in the first batch of episodes.

Lilith and Ava don’t exactly get along over the course of Warrior Nun‘s first outing, but Lilith still saves the show’s lead in episode 5. She’s grievously injured and pulled into another dimension while fighting a Tarask alongside her sisters. And despite every sign pointing to her death, she returns later on, bloodied and sporting an ominous-looking scar where she was stabbed.

It’s later revealed that Lilith’s journey altered her in significant ways, but it’s not clear why — or how — she came back to life in the first place. As Screen Rant notes, there seem to be two possibilities. Either she’s been sent by Adriel and the forces of Hell, or she’s been resurrected by those opposed to Adriel’s reign.

We’ll have to watch the new episodes to learn more about Lilith’s comeback. Hopefully, she won’t betray her fellow Warrior Nuns as Father Vincent did.

3. Jillian Salvius’ portal may come back into play in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Although Warrior Nun focuses primarily on the Order of the Cruciform Sword, the show features another subplot that could prove important in season 2. To recap, Warrior Nun Season 1 sees ARQ-Tech CEO Jillian Salvius (Thekla Reuten) constructing a portal to save her son. He suffers from a terminal illness, and Jillian wishes to send him to a better place.

While he’s on Earth, Jillian uses Divinium to prolong his life. And this creates some sort of bond between Michael (Lope Haydn Evans) and Adriel. Fans shouldn’t write this off as meaningless.

Throughout Warrior Nun‘s first season, Michael often drops nuggets of information he shouldn’t have access to. He also provides the details needed to build the portal he goes through later on. With that in mind, Michael and Jillian might be pawns in Adriel’s game. If the villain pushed for the portal’s creation, it may serve a darker purpose in Warrior Nun Season 2. We’ll have to keep watching to know for sure.

Warrior Nun Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 10.

