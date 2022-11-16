‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Breaking Down What Lilith Has Turned in to From the First Season

Netflix‘s Warrior Nun Season 2 continues the story of the anti-hero Lilith. The OCS warrior was next in line to become the Warrior Nun, but her set path was taken from her when the Halo was given to Ava. Lilith goes through the wringer in the first season and transforms into something more when taken by the Tarask. Warrior Nun Season 2 continues her evolution as Lilith becomes a creature never seen before.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith in episode 207 of ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Lilith is taken to the other side by the Tarask in ‘Warrior Nun’

Lilith comes from a long line of Halo bearers, raised and trained to become the next Warrior Nun. But her path is taken from her when the OCS makes a hasty decision and gives a dead Ava the Halo. Given a new chance at life, Ava does not want the responsibility of being the Warrior Nun and protecting the world. Audiences soon start to see a back-and-forth demeanor with Lilith as she is dedicated to the cause but wants the Halo.

Lilith’s story takes a drastic turn in Warrior Nun Episode 5. She corners Ava in a warehouse and gives her a lesson that she has to give up the Halo for the greater good and tries to take it. But Ava fights back, and amid the chaos, a Tarask is summoned. Seeing her duty, Lilith tries to stop the Tarask, but it strikes its claw through her. Wanting to save Lilith, Ava uses the Warrior Nun’s sword to attack the Taraks, and it vanishes back to “hell” with Lilith.

The OCS and Ava believe Lilith is dead until she returns. Wounded and exhausted, she has no memory of what happened to her on the other side. But where the Tarask struck her is an ugly mark, and Lilith experiences extreme pain. In the eighth episode, Lilith’s wound is in agony, and she sheds the scab to reveal glowing new scale skin.

Dr. Salvius tests Lilith’s skin and learns it can self-heal. While held at knifepoint in the ninth episode, Lilith reveals she can turn her nails into talons. She can also teleport. What Lilith has become is a conundrum, and it only gets more mysterious in Warrior Nun Season 2.

Lilith was turned into a form of angel warrior in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Following the first season, Lilith has become rogue from the OCS. In Warrior Nun Season 2, Lilith seeks answers to what she is becoming. Wanting answers, she seeks the help of Dr. Salvius. Audiences see her human skin shedding to reveal silver scales like a dragon or reptile. Dr. Salvius convinces Lilith to enter through the Arc to the other side. Tests show there are healing properties that could help her.

Lilith is gone seconds but has been on the other side for hours. She returns with burns that self-heal into scales and hours of footage. Realizing Dr. Salvius plans to use her, she leaves and finds Adriel for more answers. But the mystery of what Lilith is in Warrior Nun Season 2 gets more complicated.

Adriel reveals he has never seen anything like it in his lifetime. But Adriel spins a possible lie or truth that “she” made Lilith this way to use her as a weapon to bring him back to the other side. The “she” he is referring to is Reya, a powerful being from the other side in Warrior Nun Season 2. Adriel convinces Lilith of his plans and pushes her to embrace her new monstrous form.

He explains she was chosen to become a greater being and uses his powers to make her see. By burning her eyes, she can now see demons. Appealing to Lilith’s need for power, Adriel pushes her to complete her final form. Lilith sprouts black demon-like angel wings.

Will Lilith return for ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2?

Despite watching Lilith transform into a new being, audiences do not clearly know what she is. Impaled by the Tarask, taken to the other side, having unknowingly faced Reya, Lilith is a mystery. Her scales and demon-like wings are a combination of an angel and a monster. She can self-heal, has razor-sharp talons, flies, and teleports.

Her abilities could be far superior to Ava’s as the Warrior Nun. But her story is far from over. If Netflix greenlights a Warrior Nun Season 3, Lilith faces a new chapter in her life. In the finale of Warrior Nun Season 2, she fights against Ava, but she flees once she realizes how Adriel manipulated her.

She returns to help Beatrice send Ava to the other side to heal. Lilith also warns her OCS sister that a war is coming and hopes to be on the same side.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available on Netflix.

