‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Ending, Explained: A Breakdown of the Finale

Warrior Nun Season 2 has finally landed on Netflix, and the new episodes feature a high-stakes showdown between Adriel (William Miller) and the Order of the Cruciform Sword. And the entire outing builds to a confrontation between the Warrior Nun, Ava (Alba Baptista), and the villain — one with a number of twists and turns that may leave viewers scratching their heads. That’s why we’re breaking down the events of the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale and its ending, as well as how they set up season 3.

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 ending, explained — what happens between Ava and Adriel?

The Order of the Cruciform Sword spends much of Warrior Nun Season 2 searching for a means of defeating Adriel, but the finale sees Ava accepting a grim fate for the cause. After a failed attempt to contain the demon without sacrificing her life, Ava uses the Crown of Thorns to glimpse into his realm and make contact with Adriel’s former master, Reya.

Upon her return, she declares that she has a plan. And although Ava puts on a confident face for Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), it’s clear she’s holding some cards close to her chest. That’s because she’s accepted that she and Michael (Jack Mullarkey) will need to give their lives to get rid of Adriel. Reya implanted Michael with an explosive that can kill the villain. However, he needs Ava to activate the Halo and set it off.

And when the Order of the Cruciform Sword raids Adriel’s hideout, the two enact their plan. Things go wrong from the beginning, though, with Lilith (Lorena Andrea) killing Michael before he and Ava can act. Despite that setback, Ava still manages to set off the explosive. Unfortunately, it only temporarily injures Adriel, who can no longer be killed in the realm they’re in.

With a little help from Camilla (Olivia Delcán), Ava musters the strength to summon Tarasks, using “semantics” to beat Adriel once and for all. The creatures destroy him, and Reya arrives in time to stop them from turning on Ava and Beatrice. But even if they aren’t slaughtered by demons, the two don’t exactly get a happy ending.

Does Ava die during the ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 finale? No, but she and Beatrice part ways

Although Ava lives to witness Adriel’s demise, the Warrior Nun becomes severely wounded during their final fight. By the time Beatrice reaches her, she’s insisting she won’t survive the damage. And it’s only thanks to Lilith that Ava carries on at all.

The ending of Warrior Nun Season 2 sees Lilith suggesting that they send Ava through the Arc portal, a last-ditch effort at keeping her alive. After all, Michael returned from the other realm healed of his blood disorder. It’s possible Ava will find similar

Still, this means Ava and Beatrice part ways in the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale — a devastating end after the two finally acknowledge their feelings for one another. We’re betting this isn’t the last they see of each other. But it could be a while before Ava reemerges from Reya’s realm, and there’s no telling if she’ll be the same as before.

What happens to the rest of the Order of the Cruciform Sword?

After Ava and Beatrice say their goodbyes, the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale shows what becomes of the Order of the Cruciform Sword — and their ending isn’t too tragic, all things considered.

Although Cardinal Duretti (Joaquim de Almeida) meets an untimely end in Warrior Nun Season 2 Episode 6, Mother Superion and Ava’s sisters make it through the finale alive. The episode’s mid-credits scene sees them training again, with Father Vincent (Tristán Ulloa) back in the fold after seeing the error of his ways.

There is one notable difference to the group, and that’s the fact that Beatrice is no longer a part of it. After losing Ava — who tells her to live her life — Beatrice departs from the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Like Ava, we have a feeling she’ll be back. After all, Warrior Nun sets the stage for season 3 in its finale.

How the ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 finale sets up season 3

So, now that we’ve unpacked the ending of Warrior Nun Season 2, how does the finale set up season 3? Although Adriel doesn’t appear to be a threat any longer, Lilith warns Beatrice that “a holy war” is on the horizon. It’s hard to say what she means by this, but she does seem reluctant to fight against her sisters.

With Adriel gone, one has to wonder who will lead the enemy during this war. Will his followers rise up against the Order of the Cruciform Sword, still influenced by his teachings? It’s possible. But another threat could emerge if Netflix renews Warrior Nun for more episodes. Reya could also prove a more malevolent force now that Adriel’s gone.

With Ava headed to another realm — and still in possession of the Halo — her fate also remains up in the air. That leaves questions that only another season can answer. Although her storyline could end here, it seems likely she’ll return to her sisters in the future. And we’d certainly like more closure. We’ll be keeping an eye out for updates about Warrior Nun Season 3!

Warrior Nun Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

