‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 : Fans Are Rooting Hard for Ava and Beatrice – but Do They End up Together?

As the Order of Crucifix Sword and Ava become the only thing stopping the Earth from under Adriel’s control, there is a love story fans cling to. Since the first season of Netflix‘s Warrior Nun, fans have felt an undeniable spark between Ava and Beatrice. But their spark toward each other never manifested into more. As Ava and Beatrice face Adriel and save the world in Warrior Nun Season 2, they might realize how much they mean to each other.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Beatrice and Ava in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2, Episode 1 | via Netflix

Ava and Beatrice are on the run in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

The second season’s story begins a few months after the cliffhanger in the first season. Adriel has broken free, and the world believes he is an angel and divine prophet who will rescue them. In response, Ava and Beatrice are in hiding in Germany. Fans easily see that Beatrice feels something more for Ava due to the prolonged glances and slight jealousy when she gets close to Miguel.

One night of drinking and dancing, Beatrice and Ava have an undeniable spark between them. But it never goes too far. As they become allies of Miguel and a group of people hoping to stop Adrien’s zealot followers, the OCS is attacked in multiple parts of the world.

In Warrior Nun Season 2, Ava and Beatrice set out to find the remaining sisters, including Camila and Mother Superion, in Spain. As the storyline progresses, Ava, Beatrice, and the rest of the OCS look for ways to stop Adriel as his plan for world domination takes a dramatic turn. But fans see that Beatrice and Ava put aside their possible feelings for the safety of others and each other.

Ava makes a sacrifice that changes everything

Along with a few traitors doing Adriel’s bidding, Ava and the other characters learn who Miguel is. He is none other than Michael, Dr. Salvius’s son from the first season. The season proved that anyone who enters the arc would spend years on the other side, while on Earth, it has only been seconds or months. Miguel is the grown-up Michael who was sent to Earth to destroy Adriel. On top of that, they have a new weapon. Jesus’s crown of thorns is a weapon from the other side.

As Adriel grows in power and his followers become more devoted, they realize his new building serves as a power hub, channeling people’s prayers as an energy source. With the crown of thorns, they planned to infiltrate and hinder Adriel’s powers. But their plan fails. Later on, they regroup and learn there is an arc built underground. Ava realizes the crown is meant to show her something more and meets Reya.

With their new plan, they infiltrate the building. But Beatrice and Yasmine realize where they were led is not the arc. Ava reveals she purposely asked Dr. Salvius to lie about its location. Ava goes into a tear-jerking speech about a Warrior Nun’s duty to sacrifice themselves to save others. She tells Beatrice she has to live and kisses her. Ava and Beatrice share their first emotional kiss and confirm their feelings for each other in Warrior Nun Season 2.

Do Ava and Beatrice live happily ever after in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2?

No good supernatural series is without an emotional and cliffhanger finale. After Ava and Beatrice share a heartfelt kiss in Warrior Nun Season 2, the drama escalates. She and Miguel venture to find the arc and find Adriel. Trying to stop him, Lilith attacks them both.

Adriel’s plan is set in motion as he uses the arc to reach the other side and uses demons to bring her to Earth Reya to make her his prisoner. While successful, Ava tries to stop him by using the Halo’s pulses to set off the bomb within Miguel. Their plan is useless, and Ava is gravely wounded. Warrior Nun Season 2 ends with Ava using the Halo to summon the Tarasks. They kill Adriel and are stopped by Reya, who controls them.

By Ava’s side, Beatrice tries to save her, but Ava’s wounds take a toll. Lilith reappears, tells Beatrice Ava can be healed and looks at the arc. In a tear-jerking farewell, Beatrice lets go of Ava into the arc to the other side.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available on Netflix.

