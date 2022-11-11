‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Has a Jaw-Dropping Twist With Michael – Dr. Salvius’s Son

The new installment of the Netflix series Warrior Nun continues Ava’s (Alba Baptista) journey as the divine warrior after a chaotic first-season cliffhanger. But Warrior Nun Season 2 adds in a curveball with Michael (Lope Haydn Evans), the sick son of Dr. Salvius (Thekla Reuten), who entered the other side hoping to get cured. In the new season, the mystery of what happened to him is revealed in a way no one expected.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Actor Jack Mullarkey as Miguel/Michael in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘Warrior Nun’ reveals Adriel was manipulating Dr. Salviu’s son

In the seventh episode of the first season, Dr. Salvius explains her pregnancy was a medical marvel. But Michael was born with a very rare blood disorder. The only thing keeping him alive is the Divinium coursing through his veins. Dr. Salvius also created the arc to find a permanent cure for her son or a world where he can exist without pain.

Later in Warrior Nun, Michael tells his mother that Ava is the key to opening the door in the ground. He seems to know more than others about the arc and who Ava is. In the final episode, fans learn the truth when Michael tells his mother it is time for him to leave. As Ava learns the truth about Adriel (William Miller) being alive and what happened in the past, Michael is also part of his plan.

Michael reveals to his mother that an angel speaks to him and gave him the details to build the arc. As Adriel fights Ava and is released from prison, the arc opens the gate to the other side. No longer wanting to be in prison, Michael jumps through the gate and disappears. The Warrior Nun finale partially ends with Michael’s disappearance.

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 introduces Miguel, who is revealed to be a grown-up Michael

Warrior Nun Season 2 begins two months after the finale with Adriel, with Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) hiding in Germany. Working at a local pub, a group of customers are talking about the rumors of Adriel being an angel when a blond man appears. His name is Miguel (Jack Mullarkey).

As the episodes progress, Miguel is part of a group hoping to stop the uprising of Adriel’s zealot followers. Ava, wanting to help, hides who she and Beatrice are and help him. But their knowledge of Adriel and the situation raises a few flags for Miguel, who questions who they are.

Ava and the OCS secure Jesus’s crown of thorns by the fourth episode, which will help stop Adriel. Miguel appears and saves Ava. He explains he was sent to help them from the other side. With a few deduction techniques, Warrior Nun Season 2 reveals Miguel is the adult version of Michael. While infiltrating a gathering of Adriel’s followers, Michel willingly gives himself to be “baptized” and consumed by a demon.

But unlike the others, the demon cannot control him. Michael bursts into a glow of blue light, destroying the demon. Later, Ava, the OCS, and Michael meet with Dr. Salvius. Warrior Nun Season 2 confirms Michael is her son. He tells his mother he has been gone for 14 to 15 years. Wandering angels found him and took him to a shiny city to Reya. She healed him and raised him in her kingdom.

Michael returns to Earth as the secret weapon to kill Adriel in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

In Warrior Nun Season 2, Dr. Salvius shows Michael a video sequence of a woman’s face. Michael reveals it is Reya and explains her way is the only way to save the world. The season takes a dramatic turn when Ava and the OCS are ready to infiltrate Adriel’s new church. Michael meets with Ava and tells her the heartbreaking truth. Reya sent him back to sacrifice himself to stop Adriel.

Michael is the weapon and a bomb. His body is packed with enough Divnium to hinder Adriel’s healing process and kill anyone within a close radius. The only way to detonate the bomb is by using the energy waves from the Halo. In Warrior Nun Season 2 Episode 7, Michael reveals the truth to his mother. She is forced to accept he has a bigger purpose of saving the world.

In the finale of Warrior Nun Season 2, Ava sacrifices herself alongside Michael to save the others and the OCS. While Adriel thwarts their plans and brings forth Reya from the other side, Camila (Olivia Delcán) uses her connection with Adriel to distract him. After a heavy battle, Ava uses the Halo’s power waves to detonate the bomb in the unconscious Michael. Michael fulfills his part of the mission and dies in Warrior Nun Season 2.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available on Netflix.

