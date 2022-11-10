‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a while since viewers caught up with the Order of the Cruciform Sword, but Warrior Nun Season 2 arrives on Netflix this November — and it will put the demon-hunting nuns back in the spotlight at long last. The show’s first outing ended on a cliffhanger, unleashing the demon Adriel (William Miller) upon the world and leaving most of the leads in mortal danger. Season 2 will pick up after Father Vincent’s (Tristán Ulloa) betrayal, with Ava (Alba Baptista) and her sisters trying to pick up the pieces. So, when is the release date of Warrior Nun Season 2, and what else do we know about the new episodes so far?

The release date for Warrior Nun Season 2 is Thursday, Nov. 10, and the series will hit Netflix at the same time as the streamer’s other originals. That means viewers can look for new content around 12 a.m. PST/3 a.m. EST in the United States.

All of the second season is expected to drop at that time, though Netflix hasn’t revealed how many episodes comprise the next chapter. Warrior Nun Season 1 clocked in at 10 hour-long episodes, but the newest outing features eight. It’s also unclear if the writers are planning on ending the story here or aiming for a season 3, but we’ll know more about the show’s trajectory when Ava and her sisters return.

What is ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 about?

We may not know much about the length of Warrior Nun, but Netflix teased the plot of season 2 through its official synopsis and trailer. The former confirms that Adriel will serve as the main antagonist going forward, with the titular warrior nuns attempting to rein him in before its too late:

“Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

That’s not all the girls will contend with during season 2, as they’ll have to decide who’s friend and who’s foe. They’ll also need to uncover the secret history of Adriel’s imprisonment, which goes back to the tale of the very first Warrior Nun.

Netflix’s trailer places a grave weight on Ava Silva’s shoulders

Netflix’s trailer for Warrior Nun Season 2 teases the fallout of Adriel’s release, as well as Ava’s role in recapturing the fallen angel. The footage opens with Ava despairing that it’s her fault he’s free. And it seems Adriel won’t be shy about walking around and wreaking havoc on Earth.

Fortunately, Ava and her sisters aren’t cowed by his direct approach. Plus, they’re able to learn how he was imprisoned the first time: by the first Warrior Nun, using a weapon that looks a whole lot like a halo. Judging by the trailer, Ava will attempt to repeat this during season 2. Unfortunately for her, it seems that “no one’s ever defeated Adriel and lived.

The Halo Bearer doesn’t let this get her down, insisting that it’s time “to make history.” We’ll have to tune in to see if she succeeds. But while we await new episodes of Warrior Nun, let’s explore which cast members are returning for the next chapter.

Who’s in the cast of ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2?

Warrior Nun Season 1 boasted an impressive cast, and it looks like most of the main actors are returning for season 2. The following stars are among those confirmed for the new episodes:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

William Miller as Adriel

Toya Turner as Sister Mary

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Emilio Sakraya as J.C.

Needless to say, we’ll see our favorite group of warriors back in action when the show returns. We may also meet some new faces, but only time will tell if that’s the case. Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait.

Warrior Nun Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 a.m. PST/3 a.m. EST.

