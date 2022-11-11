‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Reveals an Ancient Being – Who is Reya?

Warrior Nun Season 2 introduces a few new characters to the storyline. The second installment of the Netflix series continues Ava’s (Alba Baptista) as the Warrior Nun as Adriel’s (William Miller) rise develops a cult-like following. But Adriel is not the only celestial being in the series with ultimate powers. Warrior Nun Season 2 introduces a mysterious figure named Reya. But who is she?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Ava taking the crown of thorns given by Reya in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Dr. Salvius discovers a female entity on the other side in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

As Ava and the OCS look for ways to stop Adriel, Lilith (Lorena Andrea) seeks the help of Dr. Salvius (Thekla Reuten) as her condition worsens. Dr. Salvius has no choice but to help her and sees it as an opportunity to send her to the other side. Lilith ventures to the other side and returns after a few minutes burned and wounded. Lilith was gone for days and met heinous monsters.

While Lilith leaves Dr. Salvius for using her to find her son, Dr. Salvius discovers something amazing. Looking over the footage, she sees a figure. Once speeding up the segments, a woman’s face is revealed. Fans soon learn who the woman is. Lilith seeks the help of Adriel to uncover what she is turning into. At the same time, Ava learns Miguel (Jack Mullarkey) is from the other side and the adult version of Michael, Dr. Salvius’s son.

Back with Adriel, he tells Lilith a “her” made her this way, and she is someone who has been hunting him for centuries. In Warrior Nun Season 2, Episode 5, Yasmine (Meena Rayann) explains to Ava and the OCS how Areala (Guiomar Alonso) came into possession of the weapon that stopped Adriel. Areala prayed to God for help, and an ethereal woman appeared. She gave the Warrior Nun a crown of thorns that hinders Adriel’s powers. Fans soon learn who the mysterious woman is.

Reya is a powerful entity and Adriel’s former master in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

The mention of a female entity goes without a name until the fifth episode. When Dr. Salvius speaks with Michael, he reveals who she is. He explains wandering angels found him in the desert on the other side. They took him to a shiny city and a woman. Warrior Nun Season 2 reveals the woman’s name is Reya. Michael describes Reya as an “entity” and “unimaginably powerful.” He also reveals she was Adriel’s master.

Later, Dr. Salvius shows her son the footage retrieved from the other side. When seeing the woman’s face, he recognizes it as Reya. Fans learn a bit more about Reya’s involvement in stopping Adriel when Michale speaks with Ava.

In Warrior Nun Season 2, he explains that Reya sent him back to stop Adriel. He has a powerful bomb made of Divinium that with hinder Adriel’s ability and must be detonated using the power waves from the Halo. But by the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale, more information about Reya is scarce. In the eighth episode, Ava soon realizes the crown of thorns is meant to help her understand. Stepping into an alternate dimension, she discovers the Tarasks are gatekeepers and are controlled by Reya. Reya appears as an ethereal woman wearing all white armor and a silver headpiece.

By the finale of Warrior Nun Season 2, Ava and Michael face Adriel and Lilith head-on. Adriel’s plan involved using the arc and his demons to bring forth Reya from the other and imprison her. After the chaos of the finale, Reya returns to her realm with Ava following.

Could Reya be the personification of God?

Warrior Nun Season 2 teased Reya and her bigger role in the grand scheme of the storyline. But it raises the question of whether Reya is God. The Netflix series plays on the common conceptions and teachings of Catholicism as its pillar. There are discussions of God, angels, and the Devil. While Adriel is described as a “devil,” it can be implied that he is Lucifer or Satan.

In the series, Ava explains Adriel tried to take over his realm and use the Halo for absolute power but was banished. The Tarasks hunted him to Earth, where he posed as an angel and created the first Warrior Nun. Is it safe to assume that the powerful entity known as Reya in Warrior Nun Season 2 is God?

She might be, but the series refuses to acknowledge her as such. When Michael reveals the truth to Ava about the bomb, he explains Reya knows what will happen. Ava argues how Michael can trust an all-knowing God. But Michael refuses to call her God. He says, “God is just a name,” and argues that society has created a twisted version of the truth. Reya was also the one who gave Areala Jesus’s crown of thorns. It was used to hinder Jesus’s power. But that is another supernatural mystery.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available on Netflix.

