‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Sister Mary Isn’t In the New Season and Here’s Why

As fans go into Netflix‘s Warrior Nun Season 2, they wonder if Sister Mary (Tonya Turner) will make her grand return. In the first season, Sister Mary, or known as Shotgun Mary, became a fan favorite for her kindness toward Ava (Alba Baptista) and overall toughness. But by the finale, the OCS warrior sacrificed herself for the greater good to save her sisters. But fans are surprised as Warrior Nun Season 2 does not give her a dramatic return, and the showrunner explains why.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Actor Tonya Turner as Sister Mary in ‘Warrior Nun’ | via Netflix

Sister Mary goes into the chaos to save Ava and the others at the end of ‘Warrior Nun’

The first season takes a dramatic turn in the final episode. Ava and the others locate Adriel’s (William Miller) tomb underneath the Vatican. In Warrior Nun, Adriel is the supposed angel who came from heaven to bestow his Halo onto Areala (Guiomar Alonso), making her the first Warrior Nun. Ava and the OCS hope to destroy Adriel’s remains to stop the demons from causing chaos on earth. Ava also hopes to stop the pattern of a new Warrior Nun.

But to her surprise, Adriel is alive and has been imprisoned for centuries. In reality, Adriel is not an angel but a devil. He stole the Halo from his realm, is on the run, and gave the Halo to Areala. Once Areala learned the truth about Adriel, she imprisoned him.

RELATED: ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Reveals an Ancient Being – Who is Reya?

Warrior Nun takes a dire turn when Adriel escapes his tomb and rises to the surface. While causing a distraction, Adriel summons his wraith demons, who inhabit the people’s bodies in the square. Wanting to go out with a bang, Sister Mary sacrifices herself in Warrior Nun and fights off the demons. They soon overtake her, and the first season ends.

Fans were hoping Warrior Nun Season 2 would bring back Sister Mary in the most epic way possible, but showrunner Simon Davis Barry explains why the character could not return.

Sister Mary actor Tonya Turner was unable to film for ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Warrior Nun Season 2 quickly brings up the possibility of Sister Maria being alive. Ava, Beatrice, and the other characters hold onto the hope that their friend made it out alive. But the series also quickly destroys their hope. When an independent Lilith (Lorena Andrea) finds Father Vincent (Tristán Ulloa), he tricks her by claiming Sister Mary is alive.

She follows him to what she believes is Adriel’s new lair but is ambushed instead. Father Vincent reveals the heartbreaking truth that Sister Mary is dead. In the second episode, Lilith uses the OCS necklace to send out a call with a message. Ava and Beatrice receive the message and learn Sister Mary is dead. Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti) and Camila (Olivia Delcán) also learn the devastating news.

Warrior Nun is like Buffy meets The Da Vinci Code with the angst of My So-Called Life thrown in for good measure



Watch now! pic.twitter.com/P39pwVUVVV — Netflix (@netflix) July 2, 2020

RELATED: ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Has a Jaw-Dropping Twist With Michael – Dr. Salvius’s Son

After learning Warrior Nun Season 2 cut out Sister Mary, the showrunner explains it is due to filming problems. In an interview with ScreenRant, Barry explains, “Well, the plan was to have Mary in season 2. And unfortunately, at the beginning of season 2’s filming, Toya had to leave the show for personal reasons. We had to very quickly retool the show to accommodate that. And we didn’t want to recast her because I think it’s too iconic a character, so what we had to do is figure out a way to tie in what had happened at the end of season 1 that didn’t feel too clunky and didn’t feel too slapped on.”

The showrunner explains they had to face the reality of the actor no longer being part of the series and called it a “calling puzzle.” But Sister Mary’s departure leads to the intro of a new tough character in Warrior Nun Season 2.

Fans meet OCS warrior Sister Dora in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Barry explains Warrior Nun Season 2 wanted to honor Sister Mary, but it “also sets up the new characters that emerge in season 2.” The new character came in with guns blazing as the main characters, and the OCS needed backup when their first plan against Adriel failed.

As they infiltrate his new church and try to get the crown of thorns on him, their plans go off the rails. Adriel’s followers attack the OCS, fans see the emergence of someone new. As the music hits, an OCS warrior takes off her cloak to reveal a muscular and built form. Her first weapon of choice is a firearm, and combat training as she takes down multiple enemies.

When successful, she goes to help Beatrice, who reveals her name to be Sister Dora. She becomes a new team member and helps the character stop Adriel in the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale.

RELATED: ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Ending, Explained: A Breakdown of the Finale