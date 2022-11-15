‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: What Do the Episodes’ Biblical Titles Mean And Are They Connected to the Storyline?

The Netflix series Warrior Nun is inspired by the Catholic religion and the ongoing lessons of good versus evil, Heaven and Hell, and the divine. While watching the riveting storyline of a Warrior Nun bestowed a grand gift and destined to save the world, there is another significant tie to religion. Warrior Nun Season 2 continued the theme of the episode titles taken from biblical verses. But for fans not well versed in the Bible, the titles and the passages do have a connection to each episode story.

Ava and the crown of thorns in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2, episode title ‘Mark 10:45’ | via Netflix

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2’s episode titles are straight from the Bible

According to Elite Daily, the Netflix series focuses even on the nitty-gritty details of its religious connotations. Written in the shorthand version, the first season took Bible verses as an overall umbrella to each episode’s focus.

The title of the first episode is “Psalm 46:5.” For anyone unfamiliar with how the Bible works, “Psalm 46” is the chapter to look for, and “5” is the numbered verse. The biblical verse reads, “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Taking a look back at the first episode of the series, it is when Ava is given another chance at life and given the Halo. The verse can be taken figuratively and literally as Ava now possesses a real angel’s halo created by God. It also protects her from harm and evil. The pattern continues for the rest of the first season. Warrior Nun Season 2 follows the same pattern for the episode titles as Ava and the OCS fight to stop Adriel from taking over Earth.

The first episode of Warrior Nun Season 2 is titled “Galatians 6:4-5.” A Google search of the biblical verse reads, “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load.” It is a fitting verse as Ava and Beatrice are hiding in Germany. But Ava feels the weight of having set Adriel free and cannot fully fulfill her role as Warrior Nun.

The episode title for the finale of ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 speaks to all the characters

Dissecting each episode of Warrior Nun Season 2 and its biblical verses can take a while. But each title has a resonating message that ties into what happens to the main characters. The third episode, titled “Luke 8:17,” is a biblical verse that reads, “For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”

In the episode, Ava and Beatrice venture to Spain after learning the truth about Sister Mary in Warrior Nun. They also learn their sisters have regrouped there and waiting for them. The episode is important as Yasmine discloses that her secret sect of the OCS knows of a weapon that could stop Adriel. Ava and the others go in search of Jesus’s crown of thorns. But the episode also reveals other small secrets, like Adriel’s followers within the Vatican and Dr. Salvius uncovering a female figure on the other side.

The big question is how the biblical episode title of the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale ties into the storyline. “Jeremiah 29:13” reads, “You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.” The verse takes more interpretation in correlation to the events that occur in the finale. It could tie into Ava having learned a greater truth when she willingly gave herself to speak with Reya.

The interpretation could also tie into how Ava realizes her duty as the Warrior Nun and her sacrifice to save the people she loves. The same can be said of Michael in Warrior Nun Season 2. By the finale, Ava accepts her fate to stop Adriel. She and Beatrice also acknowledge that she must go to the other side to heal and continue her path.

Will ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3 episode follow the same pattern?

For now, Netflix has yet to announce the third season. But after the open-ended finale, fans are clamoring for a Warrior Nun Season 3. There are many questions to be answered and explored, like what happens to Ava on the other side. The third season could also further explore who Reya is. Also, if Michael will return as another lifeform, as he explained to his mother.

Lilith also raised a few concerns as she told Beatrice a divine war was coming their way. One thing is for sure about if Warrior Nun Season 3 is greenlighted. The episode titles will undoubtedly continue to be biblical verses to lean more heavily on the series’ religious connotations.

