‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: What Happens to Adriel in the Finale?

The second installment of the Netflix series Warrior Nun brings back the angel-posing demon Adriel. Warrior Nun Season 2 kicks off after the cliffhanger events of the first season as Adriel returns to Earth and seeks power. While Ava, the OCS, and other characters look for ways to stop him from turning Earth into his new world, he has another motive. Does Adriel succeed in his plans by the finale?

Adriel wants the Vatican to acknowledge him as divine in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Taking place two months after the Warrior Nun finale, Adriel’s return in Vatican square has aroused rumors on social media. Many believe him to be an angel or prophet sent from heaven. Because of his supernatural appearance, he has amassed a following of believers. But he has also turned people within the Vatican against the Pope. In Madrid, he appears after an unexplained swarm of bugs wearing all white. Walking across the water, his display convinces thousands of witnesses.

As the season progresses, part of his plan requires the Pope and the Vatican to accept him as real and an angel, despite not being one. His followers also developed a cult-like church that trick people into believing that following Adriel would lead to healing. In reality, they are possessed by demons from the other side. All the while, Ava and the OCS have a new weapon against him. Jesus’s crown of thorns, which hinders Adriel’s powers.

There is a new twist as Lilith, showing signs of transforming into a creature, seeks out Adriel. He convinces her to give in to her newfound powers and tells her a story of taking the Halo because he felt his master would use it for other means. Adriel’s plan goes further as high-ranking official within the Vatican shows their allegiance to him, kill many and seek to imprison the Pope.

Adriel seeks to imprison his master from the other world in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Having amassed a strong following, Adriel’s next step in his plan is to have the Pope admit his existence to the world in his newly created building. The building itself is made of divinium. Adriel manages to thwart Ava and the OSC’s first attempt to get the crown on him. Later on, the characters learn another trick up Adriel’s sleeve.

He is channeling the energy from his followers’ prayers into the building to an arc built underground. His grand plan? To have demons infiltrate the Earth and use the arc to bring about his master to imprison her forever. Warrior Nun Season 2 has Ava, and the OCS develop a new plan, but Ava makes a sacrifice this time.

The only way to stop Adriel is to detonate the bomb within Miguel using the waves from the Halo. Underground, Ava and Miguel fight off Lilith and try to kill Adriel. But Adriel is powerful, and they weaken Ava. She watches as demons from the other side bring forth Reya. Adriel plans to use the crown to stop her powers and make her his prisoner forever. But Ava fights back and manages to detonate the bomb, wounder her in the process.

But the bomb does no damage to Adriel. In the last attempt, Ava gives off a signal from the Halo to summon the Tarasks. Having hunted Adriels for years, they rip him to shreds.

Will Adriel return in the third season?

After seeing the gory demise of Adriel in Warrior Nun Season 2, it is unlikely he will return. The Tarasks are the gatekeeper of the other side and protect Reya. They are the only creatures capable of killing someone like Adriel for good. It is safe to say that he is dead.

But the finale of Warrior Nun Season 2 ends on a mystery and cliffhanger. Lilith has somewhat of a change of heart and tells Beatrice that a “holy war is coming.” She hopes they are on the same side when it happens. But with Adriel gone, the introduction of Reya, and Ava going into the other side, who will lead the side of evil?

