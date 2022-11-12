‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Netflix has yet to reveal if Warrior Nun is renewed for season 3.

Despite no official renewal, Warrior Nun Season 2 sets up another outing.

If the series gets more episodes, certain cast members likely won’t return.

Warrior Nun Season 2 just premiered on Netflix, and the latest outing built up a high-stakes confrontation between Adriel (William Miller) and the Order of the Cruciform Sword. The final episodes of Warrior Nun Season 2 offer a satisfying conclusion on that front, but they do leave the door open for the story to continue. With that in mind, what do we know about a possible Warrior Nun Season 3?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Warrior Nun Season 2 through its finale.]

Kristina Tonteri-Young, Olivia Delcán, Alba Baptista, and Sylvia De Fanti in ‘Warrior Nun’ | Manolo Pavón/Netflix

Is ‘Warrior Nun’ renewed for season 3? Netflix hasn’t greenlit more episodes yet

Although Warrior Nun has the potential to continue beyond season 2, Netflix hasn’t renewed the series for season 3 as of this writing. Excepting its most popular shows, the streamer typically waits for the first month’s viewership numbers before green-lighting additional seasons.

Warrior Nun Season 1 hit the platform in July 2020, but the series didn’t get the go-ahead for season 2 until mid-August. If a third season is in the cards, we probably won’t hear about it for at least another month. And it could take even longer than that; just look at Netflix’s Sandman, which premiered in August and didn’t get renewed until November.

Even if Warrior Nun‘s future remains up in the air, it seems like its creator is game for more episodes. During an interview with Inverse, showrunner Simon Barry couldn’t offer a “hard number” of seasons he’d like to reach. However, he admitted, “Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely.”

And Warrior Nun‘s Season 2 finale sets the stage for the show to continue. How does the latest outing set up the next chapter of this story?

The ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 finale sets up another outing

Warrior Nun Season 3 isn’t confirmed yet, but the latest batch of episodes already introduced the premise of the next chapter. Although Ava (Alba Baptista) eliminates Adriel during the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale, there’s another threat looming. Lilith (Lorena Andrea) warns Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) of a “holy war,” so it looks like the Order of the Cruciform Sword has more fighting to do.

Additionally, season 2 leaves Ava’s fate up in the air, with Beatrice and Lilith sending their fatally wounded friend through the Arc in the hopes the other dimension will heal her. While that could serve as a mysterious ending to Ava’s story, another season would offer fans closure.

We’ll have to wait to see if Netflix green-lights more episodes. But if Warrior Nun Season 3 does happen, there are a few cast members who likely won’t return.

If season 3 does happen, several cast members likely won’t return

Without an official renewal for Warrior Nun Season 3, it’s hard to say which cast members might return for new episodes. While we’re hoping to see Ava and Beatrice again, the two characters do depart from the Order of the Cruciform Sword at the end of season 2. That means that Alba Baptista (Ava) and Kristina Tonteri-Young (Beatrice) could be absent from the next outing. However, it’s their story, so we doubt it.

The rest of Warrior Nun‘s main cast is also likely to reprise their roles, including Lorena Andrea as Lilith, Olivia Delcán as Camila, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, and Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent.

There are a few major deaths in Warrior Nun Season 2, so we likely won’t see those characters — or the actors who play them — again. Shotgun Mary was pronounced dead at the beginning of the latest outing, so Toya Turner probably won’t make a comeback. Additionally, Cardinal Duretti, Adriel, and Michael die in season 2. That means future appearances from Joaquim de Almeida, William Miller, and Jack Mullarkey are unlikely.

Of course, death doesn’t need to be final in a show like Warrior Nun — so, those reprisals aren’t completely off the table. We’ll need to wait for Warrior Nun Season 3 to see if those characters are truly gone for good.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

