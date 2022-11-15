‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3: Michael Hinted at the Possibility of His Return – but How Will It Work?

Warrior Nun Season 2 included a good twist and reveal with the character Miguel. The Netflix series kept fans on their toes as Ava (Alba Baptista) and the OCS deal with the repercussions of Adriel’s (William Miller) escape from his confinement. Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) soon learn Miguel leads a group called the Samaritans to stop Adriel’s followers. But they also come to learn Miguel is Michael (Jack Mullarkey). While Michael fulfills his mission, one scene hints at his return in Warrior Nun Season 3.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Warrior Nun Season 2.]

Actor Jack Mullarkey as Michael and Alba Baptista as Ava in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Michale spent 15 years in the other realm in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Fans first get the hint that Miguel is Michael when he saves Ava from Father Vincent (Tristán Ulloa) while in Spain. As they escape, Ava wants answers to who he really is. While giving her the crown of thorns back, he says, “I was sent here to help you.” And then he says, “I came here from the other side.”

The two lines clearly indicate that he came from the Other Side, as in the other realm. Putting the piece together, only one character from the first season successfully went through to the other side – Michael. When Ava and Miguel crash a gathering of Adriel’s followers, Miguel willingly gives himself to be “baptized.” As the demon takes over his body, it cannot and is killed in a ray of blue light from Miguel’s body.

In Episode 5, Ava and the OCS go to Dr. Salvius, who confirms Miguel is the grown-up version of her son Michael. In a private moment together, he reveals he wandered the desert before being found by angels. They took him to a supreme entity named Reya. He explains in Warrior Nun Season 2 that Reya raised him in a shining city and has been gone for 15 years.

Michael’s story takes another dramatic turn when he reveals to Ava he was sent on a mission. Reya sent him as the ultimate weapon to stop Adriel. His body is a bomb, filled with tons of Divinium. He will sacrifice himself with the help of the Halo for the greater good. By the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale, Michael dies when Ava sets off the bomb to kill Adriel. But one last scene with his mother hints he is not entirely gone.

Michael could still exist in the other realm in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3

In the second season, when Lilith seeks the help of Dr. Salvius, she ventures through the Ark to the other side. While she was gone an hour, it was only seconds on Earth. The grown-up Michael also proves that time on the other side works differently than on Earth. But in the final episode of Warrior Nun Season 2, Michael tells his mother something no one else knows. While she has accepted he will die for the greater good, he gives her reassurance.

Michael tells his mother, “On the other side, the nature of life is different from here. If I can stop Adriel, I may not come back. But part of me will always exist. You made that happen when you built the Arc for me, and I stepped through. So please know, that wherever I am, until the end of time, I will always love you, Mum.”

Could it be that, on the other side, a version of Michael still exists and can be explored in Warrior Nun Season 3? The series does not heavily explore what exists on the other side besides the reveal of Reya, a grand being similar to God. The only possibility is that Michael exists as another being and is not human or is reincarnated as something. His bodily form on Earth was destroyed into nothing when Ava detonated the bomb.

Ava will be the key to exploring the other side in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3

In the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale, Ava is wounded by the shrapnel from the Divinium bomb. As she loses her life, Lilith (Lorena Andrea) tells Beatrice she can be healed and looks at the Ark. During the first episode of the season, when Lilith returns from the other side, she is severely burned, but her wounds begin to heal. In return, she transforms into another worldly being.

Wanting nothing more than to save Ava, Beatrice takes her to the Ark. They say “I love you” to each other and lets her go through the gateway. Warrior Nun Season 3 will hopefully take place on the other side, with Ava learning more of what exists there, meeting Reya, and possibly the other version of Michael. It is important to remember that Ava used the crown of thorns to communicate with Reya, but audiences have no idea what they talked about.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is available on Netflix.

