‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3: Netflix Has Canceled the Series – Leaving a Cliffhanger With No Answers

Fans of Warrior Nun are in outrage as Netflix announced the series cancellation. Warrior Nun Season 2 aired on Nov. 10 to rave reviews from fans and a tantalizing cliffhanger that would have led to a continuing storyline. Above all, the second season further developed the LGBTQ story between Beatrice and Ava. With Warrior Nun Season 3 canceled, the cast expressed their regret, while fans started a petition.

Characters Ava and Beatrice during ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3 joins the list of canceled YA series

According to Deadline, Netflix has decided not to continue the series for a third installment. Despite ranking high on the Top 10 list for Netflix, it was not enough to secure the future of Warrior Nun Season 3. Fans were left heartbroken and dismayed over the news, especially with how well the series did in ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, Warrior Nun Season 2 gained a 100% rating on the Tomatometer with a 99% audience score.

But the series cancellation seemed to have been on the horizon despite its fan base. According to What’s On Netflix, despite public excitement, the second season spelled trouble when it premiered. “Unfortunetely, the early performance of the show didn’t look good from the first week’s stats, and demand externally cratered quickly following its release. You could argue it was released amongst a busy slate, and marketing wasn’t the best, but numbers thus far aren’t great,” explained What’s On Netflix.

A week after Warrior Nun Season 2 premiered, showrunner Simon Barry answered a fan’s question about Warrior Nun Season 3. He admitted on Twitter, “This seems to be determined by total @netflix views and full s2 completion rate, in the first 28 days. So tell every living soul you know to watch it, and watch all 8 eps within the shortest reasonable time frame. Also, repeat viewing is encouraged. I have no say whatsoever.”

With Warrior Nun Season 3 officially canceled by Netflix, fans are in an uproar and have started a petition asking other networks to save the series. Warrior Nun is the latest addition to the list of YA series that have faced demise, like The Midnight Club, Fate: The Winx Saga, and many more.

From fans to celebrities, a petition and Twitter hashtag ask for ‘Warrior Nun’ to be saved from cancellation

After learning the news of Warrior Nun Season 3 being canceled by Netflix, the showrunner expressed his condolences to fans. He stated, “my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Actor Kristina Tonteri-Young, who plays Beatrice, simply tweeted, “i’m sorry you guys :(.” Within minutes of the news, dedicated fans started #SaveWarriorNun on Twitter and got the attention of multiple celebrities like The Jersey Shore’s Nicole Polizzi. Fans are calling out to various streaming platforms like Hulu, Showtime, and more to pick up the series.

To take it a step further, fans have started a petition to renew the series. Warrior Nun actor William Miller, who plays Adriel, has shared the petition on Twitter alongside director David Hayter. The petition has over 24K signatures and rising.

Ava makes the sacrifice to venture to the other side alone in the ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 finale

With Warrior Nun Season 3 no longer on the tablet Netflix after its cancellation, but leaves multiple loose threads. The Warrior Nun Season 2 finale left the door open to a much bigger storyline. After defeating Adriel and meeting the ancient being Reya, Ava is gravely wounded. The only way to save her is inevitable. Saying a sorrowful goodbye to Beatrice, Ava enters the other side to heal.

Lilith tells Beatrice a bigger war is coming. In the aftermath, the Order to the Crucifix Sword is training new warriors, but Beatrice decides to leave. She will keep her promise to Ava of going to live her life. But before the season is over, the Warrior Nun’s sword glows.

A significant aspect of Warrior Nun Season 2 was when Ava and Beatrice finally confirmed their feelings for each other and shared a kiss. A Warrior Nun Season 3 would have explored what happened to Ava on the other side, if Michael is still alive in some way, a new evil, and where Ava and Beatrice stand.